|Tariro Hungwe
Lockdown
my foot…
... as Hungwe family throws wild party for graduate
son
Virginia
Njovo
There was a wild party at the Hungwe family lodge at Chivi
growth point last weekend, August 11, as the family celebrated the graduation
of Tariro Hungwe who had been studying overseas.
Tariro is son to Goldah Hungwe who is cousin to Josaya
Dunira Hungwe, the Zanu PF politburo member and senior party member from
Masvingo province.
A source told TellZIm News that Tariro (pictured) recently came
back to the country from Ternopol, Ukraine, after completing his civil
engineering degree with a distinction.
The party was thrown at Fish and Eagle Lodge near
Mazorodze Primary School where hordes of invited guests enjoyed themselves.
TellZim News saw several vehicles, many of them
top-of-the-range, parked both inside and outside, with a noisy parade of other
cars driving around the streets honking their horns.
The parade also made brief stop at Chivi growth point
bus terminus where people disembarked from their vehicles, sang loudly and
danced while lifting Tariro aloft.
The national Covi-19 lockdown prohibits large
gatherings and in Bulawayo, wild parties have been blamed for the recent surge
in coronavirus cases.
