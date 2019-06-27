Terms of Reference for Developing M&E Policy and Strategy

Assignment Title: Support towards Development of Organisational M&E Policy and Strategy Consultant’s Name: Location of Assignment: Masvingo Duration of Assignment: 10 days Dates: 17-19 September 2020 Reports to: Tell Zimbabwe director, Golden Maunganidze

Background

Tell Zimbabwe Trust is implementing social accountability programs in Masvingo and Manicaland provinces under the following key objectives:

To capacitate 140 citizen journalists on new media reporting and civic engagement in the era of fake news for the promotion of citizen oversight and participation in development processes by May 2021.

To promote access to credible information for informed decision making by citizens on elections and accountability in Chiredzi, Masvingo, Manicaland’s Buhera and Mutare by May 2021.

To create platforms for youths’ voices for dialogue and engagement between politicians and marginalized communities in Chiredzi, Masvingo, Manicaland’s Buhera and Mutare by May 2021.

Tell Zimbabwe fully appreciates that for these objectives to be actualized there ought to be a strong organisational policy and strategy on monitoring and evaluation within the organization. Tell Zimbabwe has a dedicated M&E desk that has received some capacity building on Monitoring and Evaluation along with report writing. However, the training and capacity building focused on a specific project without broadening the scope to ensure Monitoring and Evaluation is institutionalised. The understanding is that Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning should be part of organisational structures with clear guidance on how they are conducted. It is against this background that Tell Zimbabwe seeks a Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning (MEAL) expert to support the process of developing an organisational MEAL policy and strategy.

Purpose

The purpose of the assignment is to support Tell Zimbabwe Trust to develop a comprehensive MEAL policy and strategy.

Objectives

· To work with Tell Zimbabwe Trust staff to develop an organisational MEAL Policy.

· To work with Tell Zimbabwe Trust staff to develop an organisational MEAL policy and strategy.

· To guide Tell Zimbabwe staff on how to best utilize the MEAL policy and strategy.

Roles and Responsibilities of Consultant

· Conducting organisational analysis to understand current documents that guide MEAL within Tell Zimbabwe Trust;

· Working with Tell Zimbabwe Trust staff to understand organisational needs and to draft a MEAL policy and Strategy;

· Developing a draft organisational MEAL policy and strategy;

· Finalizing MEAL policy and strategy.

Deliverables

· An organisational MEAL Policy and Strategy.

Scheduling

The assignment should be conducted within August 2020.

Activity/Task Time (days or hours) Inception meeting with Tell Zimbabwe staff. 1 day Organisational research on MEAL policies and procedures. 3 days Engagement with Tell Zimbabwe Trust staff to develop MEAL policy and strategy. 3 days Drafting MEAL Policy and Strategy 2 day Incorporating Tell Zimbabwe comments and finalizing 1 days

Total LOE: 10 days

Payment

Payments will be done at the end of the assignment upon submission of an approved MEAL policy and strategy.

Reporting

The MEAL Consultant will provide a finalised MEAL policy and strategy outlining key approaches and procedures to be followed in conducting MEAL within Tell Zimbabwe Trust.

Interested consultants should send their expression of interest together with a financial proposal to goldenmaunganidze37@gmail.com or editor@tell.co.zw copying kuzipap@gmail.com by 27 June 2019.