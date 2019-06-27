Terms
of Reference for Developing M&E Policy and Strategy
|
Assignment
Title: Support towards Development of Organisational M&E Policy and
Strategy
|
Consultant’s
Name:
|
Location
of Assignment: Masvingo
|
Duration
of Assignment: 10 days
|
Dates:
17-19 September 2020
|
Reports
to: Tell Zimbabwe
director, Golden Maunganidze
Background
Tell
Zimbabwe Trust is implementing social accountability programs in Masvingo and
Manicaland provinces under the following key objectives:
- To capacitate 140 citizen journalists on
new media reporting and
civic engagement in the era of fake news for the promotion of citizen
oversight and participation in development processes by May
2021.
- To promote access to credible information
for informed decision making by citizens on elections and accountability
in Chiredzi, Masvingo, Manicaland’s Buhera and Mutare by May
2021.
- To create platforms for youths’ voices for
dialogue and engagement between politicians and marginalized communities
in Chiredzi, Masvingo, Manicaland’s Buhera and Mutare by May
2021.
Tell Zimbabwe fully
appreciates that for these objectives to be actualized there ought to be a
strong organisational policy and strategy on monitoring and evaluation within
the organization. Tell Zimbabwe has a dedicated M&E desk that has received
some capacity building on Monitoring and Evaluation along with report writing. However,
the training and capacity building focused on a specific project without
broadening the scope to ensure Monitoring and Evaluation is institutionalised.
The understanding is that Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning
should be part of organisational structures with clear guidance on how they are
conducted. It is against this background that Tell Zimbabwe seeks a Monitoring,
Evaluation, Accountability and Learning (MEAL) expert to support the process of
developing an organisational MEAL policy and strategy.
Purpose
The purpose of the
assignment is to support Tell Zimbabwe Trust to develop a comprehensive MEAL
policy and strategy.
Objectives
·
To work
with Tell Zimbabwe Trust staff to develop an organisational MEAL Policy.
·
To work
with Tell Zimbabwe Trust staff to develop an organisational MEAL policy and
strategy.
·
To
guide Tell Zimbabwe staff on how to best utilize the MEAL policy and strategy.
Roles
and Responsibilities of Consultant
·
Conducting
organisational analysis to understand current documents that guide MEAL within
Tell Zimbabwe Trust;
·
Working
with Tell Zimbabwe Trust staff to understand organisational needs and to draft
a MEAL policy and Strategy;
·
Developing
a draft organisational MEAL policy and strategy;
·
Finalizing
MEAL policy and strategy.
Deliverables
·
An
organisational MEAL Policy and Strategy.
Scheduling
The assignment
should be conducted within August 2020.
|
Activity/Task
|
Time (days or hours)
|
Inception
meeting with Tell Zimbabwe staff.
|
1 day
|
Organisational
research on MEAL policies and procedures.
|
3 days
|
Engagement
with Tell Zimbabwe Trust staff to develop MEAL policy and strategy.
|
3 days
|
Drafting MEAL Policy and Strategy
|
2 day
|
Incorporating Tell Zimbabwe comments and finalizing
|
1 days
Total LOE: 10 days
Payment
Payments
will be done at the end of the assignment upon submission of an approved MEAL
policy and strategy.
Reporting
The MEAL Consultant will provide a finalised
MEAL policy and strategy outlining key approaches and procedures to be followed
in conducting MEAL within Tell Zimbabwe Trust.
Interested
consultants should send their expression of interest together with a financial
proposal to goldenmaunganidze37@gmail.com or editor@tell.co.zw copying kuzipap@gmail.com by 27 June 2019.
