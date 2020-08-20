



Beatific Gumbwanda

CHIREDZI - A Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe (THZ) employee, Tatenda Mudawarima (38) who was on August 18 admitted to Hippo Valley Medical Centre after testing positive for coronavirus on a Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) kit, has died of Covid-19.

His Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) results, which were delivered a few hours before his death, confirmed that he was indeed coronavirus positive.

Meanwhile two more THZ employees have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases at the company to four and 13 for the whole district as on August 19.

One of the 13 cases in the district is a driver at Nyaradzo Funeral Services and one is a staff member at non-profit organisation Christian Care.

This came out at a Covid-19 Response Project meeting organised by Africa Ahead where Chiredzi General Hospital executive staff Lovemore Manyanye spoke on behalf of District Medical Superintendent Dr David Tarumbwa.

"We have recorded one Covid-19 fatality from a record of 13 positive cases in the district. PCR tests which are being sent to Bulawayo are taking long to be delivered back," said Manyanye.

Specimens for Chiredzi district are sent to the National Tuberculosis Reference Laboratory in Bulawayo for testing.

The specimen of first case which was reported by THZ took 10 days to come out, making effective contacts tracing work harder if not impossible.