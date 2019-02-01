|Part of the MDC Alliance team which visited Kurauone at the holding cells of Masvingo Magistrates' Court
… ‘ailing’ youth
organiser deprived of blankets, medication
Christian Kwaramba
MDC Alliance national
secretary for lands Gilbert Mutubuki, national secretary for legal affairs Agency
Gumbo and national secretary for social welfare Maureen Kademaunga last Friday
visited Godfrey Kurauone in the holding cells at Masvingo Magistrates Court
where his case had just been postponed.
Kurauone faces
charges of undermining the authority of the President and two other separate
cases related to his alleged mobilisation for the July 31 protests which
government thwarted through a heavy deployment of security forces.
“We saw Kurauone
and it is sad to mention that we did not find him in a good state as he complained
of stomach cramps and a painful ear. He was also not happy with the treatment he
received from prison officers,” said Gumbo.
On his part,
Mutubuki said Kurauone was often put in leg irons, was denied medication and access
to medical attention while his blankets and warm clothes were confiscated.
"The denial
of bail is an indication that he is being victimised for the ideals he stands
for and it also shows bastardization of our justice system. The justice system
is being used to silence opposing or rather alternative opinions to Zanu PF
misrule," said Mutubuki
His sentiments
were supported by Kademaunga who said Kurauone did not commit any offense but
was a victim of a country-wide crackdown on democratic dissent.
"We were
recently in Gweru where a couple is facing similar persecution following an abduction
by state security agents. This is all in relation to July 31 when people chose
to speak out against the corrupt government which fears free speech,” said Kademaunga.
She was
referring to the case of the party’s Midlands activist Tamuka Denhere who was
abducted and later dumped at Harare police station where he was detained. His
wife had reportedly been arrested when she went to the police to report that her
husband had gone missing.
Kademaunga said
Kurauone’s case was among 143 cases of persecution that are related to July 31.
The MDC Alliance
team later visited Kurauone’s family in Mucheke D where they shared words of
comfort with his wife.
