Part of the MDC Alliance team which visited Kurauone at the holding cells of Masvingo Magistrates' Court





… ‘ailing’ youth organiser deprived of blankets, medication





Christian Kwaramba

MDC Alliance national secretary for lands Gilbert Mutubuki, national secretary for legal affairs Agency Gumbo and national secretary for social welfare Maureen Kademaunga last Friday visited Godfrey Kurauone in the holding cells at Masvingo Magistrates Court where his case had just been postponed.

Kurauone faces charges of undermining the authority of the President and two other separate cases related to his alleged mobilisation for the July 31 protests which government thwarted through a heavy deployment of security forces.

“We saw Kurauone and it is sad to mention that we did not find him in a good state as he complained of stomach cramps and a painful ear. He was also not happy with the treatment he received from prison officers,” said Gumbo.

On his part, Mutubuki said Kurauone was often put in leg irons, was denied medication and access to medical attention while his blankets and warm clothes were confiscated.

"The denial of bail is an indication that he is being victimised for the ideals he stands for and it also shows bastardization of our justice system. The justice system is being used to silence opposing or rather alternative opinions to Zanu PF misrule," said Mutubuki

His sentiments were supported by Kademaunga who said Kurauone did not commit any offense but was a victim of a country-wide crackdown on democratic dissent.

"We were recently in Gweru where a couple is facing similar persecution following an abduction by state security agents. This is all in relation to July 31 when people chose to speak out against the corrupt government which fears free speech,” said Kademaunga.

She was referring to the case of the party’s Midlands activist Tamuka Denhere who was abducted and later dumped at Harare police station where he was detained. His wife had reportedly been arrested when she went to the police to report that her husband had gone missing.

Kademaunga said Kurauone’s case was among 143 cases of persecution that are related to July 31.

The MDC Alliance team later visited Kurauone’s family in Mucheke D where they shared words of comfort with his wife.