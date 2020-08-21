Bricks for the new school are already in place





…as construction of Mudzara Secondary begins

Brighton Chiseva

ZAKA – The long wait for a secondary school that the people of Mudzara and Matembudze areas had endured for all these years seems to be finally over after villagers organised themselves and engaged the local leadership to work together on a new school project.

Last week. the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezara Chadzamira visited the school site at Chirambabango in Mudzara village for the ground-breaking ceremony.

Credit was given to Zaka West Member of Parliament (MP) Ophias ‘Maga-Maga’ Murambiwa who helped revive plans that were made in 1998 but that had not seen the light of the day as villagers bickered on the name of a school which had not yet been built.

This stemmed from the Mudzara and Matembudze families wrangles over the headmanship of the area.

Mudzara village head Daniel Mudzara confirmed that there had been a disagreement on the name of the envisaged school for over 20 years.

“I suggested that the school should be called Mudzara since every other school in this area is named after its host village but the other side wanted it to be named after a mountain, a neutral name in their opinion. As a result, we could not find each other.

“We first talked about the school in 1998 but the disagreements persisted until 2018 when the current MP made a promise ahead of the elections to help people agree so that the school could be built,” said Mudzara.

He said it was unfortunate that they had all been petty and had cost their children an opportunity to find secondary education closer home.

“Children here walk long distances to the closest secondary schools so many of them have dropped out after primary school. Those that have gone to secondary school have not performed well because the conditions are not good,” he said.

Matigimu village head, Joseph Mutubuki said he was pleased that they had finally put aside their differences.

“We could no longer allow the suffering of our children to continue. Nobody goes to school when the rivers are full so it was only sensible that we work together for a new school,” said Mutubuki.

On her part, Cllr Maria Rangwani said the school will be helpful especially to female pupils who were open to abuse when walking long distances to school.

“The girls were the most affected as they would be lured into sexual activities along the way. I am happy that a new school will be built,” she said.

Sitting on 21-hectare piece of land, the school will serve pupils from 17 villages and 693 households once completed.

In his speech at the ground-breaking ceremony, Chadzamira told villagers that he supported the school project and praised Murambiwa for helping to make it happen.

“This is the kind of leadership we want. Your MP is a hard worker and we will support his efforts to bring development to Zaka.

“We want this project to be completed by next year and it should not be used for political expediency. There are people who build up to window level and wait for the next election so that they could use the same project to seek re-election,” said Chdazamira.

Murambiwa thanked his fellow MPs, councillors and the provincial authorities for supporting the development aspirations of people in his constituency.

“People in this area told me that they would make me MP for life if I helped them build this school. I appreciate the support I am getting from the minister who is here on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) we received from parliament has been invested in this project and we will continue to do so until the job is done,” said Murambiwa.

At the moment, children are walking to Charingeno and Musenyereki B secondary as well as to Magura High schools which are all more than 10km away.

Others do ‘bush boarding’ in villages surrounding Rudhanda High which is 15km away but is the best of all the schools.