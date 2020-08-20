Triader Chipunza
MASVINGO - The
Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) says it opposes government’s
decision to allow November examinations to be sat even though pupils barely
attended classes this year due to the coronavirus-induced national lockdown.
PTUZ president Dr Takavafira
Zhou told TellZim News that his organization opposed the decision, saying final
exam classes required more time to study.
“The enunciation that
November exams will be written as per tradition is at best a fantasy and at
worst a fabrication of reality. Examinations are not an event but a process
which includes preparing students adequately for such exams and that needs
time. We must remember that learners were last in school on March 24,” said
Zhou.
He said the Ministry of
Primary and Secondary Education should rather engage all stakeholders to map a
way forward.
“The process again
includes guaranteeing the health and safety of teachers, pupils and ancillary staff.
We certainly don’t see how the government could procure, let alone place in 10
000 schools Covid-19 abatement equipment (testing kits, thermometers, sanitizers
and other PPEs) in schools and test millions of students and 136 000 teachers and
50 000 ancillary staff in order to ensure opening of schools soon and writing
of examinations in November.
“Without clear
benchmarks as to how this is possible, the enunciation remains mere rhetoric
and homiletic bellicose. The health and safety of teachers and students must
never be taken for granted yet there is virtually nothing that reflects any
serious consideration,” said Zhou.
He said the economic
welfare of teachers had to be addressed before schools are opened as a way of
improving their morale.
“The current scenario
where other sectors with less duties and responsibilities are earning more than
five times the salary of teachers is unviable,” he said, in reference to
security services personnel who are the best paid among ordinary civil
servants.
