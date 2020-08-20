Ratidzo Munembi
A 15-year-old disabled boy from
Mucheke in Masvingo was last week given a new lease of life by the People to
People Organisation Zimbabwe which bought for him a brand new wheelchair.
Anesu Nyasha Zvinake, who was
born paralysed on his lower body and has speech difficulties, beamed with
delight when City of Masvingo Town Clerk Edward Mukaratirwa presented him with the
wheelchair.
Mukaratirwa also serves as patron
of People to People Organisation which has of late been involved in a number of
charitable activities.
Anesu’s mother Mary Tungamirai
said her son had never missed a chance to remind her that he needed a wheelchair
so that he too could move around more freely like other children of his age.
“Anesu wanted a wheelchair so
much that he would try saving a few coins he got from well-wishers towards the
cause. He wants to be free and adventurous but he faces serious limitations
since he could only do that when I carried him out of the house and walk around
with him,” said Tungamirai, who got widowed a few years ago when her husband
died in a vehicle traffic accident.
In his remarks, Mukaratirwa said it
was through acts of kindness and compassion towards others that people could become
really free.
“These are the kind of cases that
should jolt all of us into action. As People to People Organisation Zimbabwe, we
could not simply sit back after learning about the condition of Anesu. Many people
and organisations put their heads together and made contributions that made the
purchase of this wheelchair possible,” said Mukaratirwa.
He thanked Profmed, a company
which specialises in the sourcing and distribution of medical consumables and equipment
as well as rehabilitation and physiotherapy equipment, for taking a lead in the
initiative.
Meanwhile experts have
recommended that Anesu be sent to St Giles School for the Disabled in Harare but
he has remained in Masvingo because his mother cannot afford the costs
