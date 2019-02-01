People to People Organisation patron Edward Mukaratirwa hands over the monetary donation













TellZim Reporter





The People to People Organisation last week raised a total of US$570 which was channeled towards greater fundraising efforts being done to assist Tafadzwa Jabangwe to undergo surgical operations to remove lumps on his back.





Tafadzwa is a 10-year-old boy from Chief Mapanzure’s area in Zvishavane district who is suffering from huge lumps that have developed on his back.





The People to People Organisation, which brings together people in the media industry and other active citizens based in Masvingo, responded to a story published by TellZim highlighting the plight of the boy.





The organisation then managed to mobilise its own resources which were handed over to the family of the boy. Speaking at the handover event, People to People Organisation patron, Edward Mukaratirwa, who is also City of Masvingo Town Clerk, said he was immensely moved by the boy’s story as covered by TellZim.





“The story moved me and I could not just sit and do nothing. I am glad that that my colleagues responded positively and we are here now handing over what we have. Thank you TellZim for bringing to light such issues of great community need,” said Mukaratirwa. For the original related story click this link http://www.tellzim.com/2020/07/zvishavane-boy-pleads-assistance-to.html