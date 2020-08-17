Terms of Reference for Performance Management Systems

Assignment Title: Consultancy to train staff and management on Performance Management Systems Consultant’s Name: Location of Assignment: Masvingo Duration of Assignment: 8 days Dates: 14 - 16 September 2020 Reports to: Tell Zimbabwe Director, Golden Maunganidze

1. Background:

Tell Zimbabwe Trust is implementing social accountability programs in Masvingo and Manicaland Provinces under the following key objectives:

To capacitate 140 citizen journalists on new media reporting and civic engagement in the era of fake news for the promotion of citizen oversight and participation in development processes by May 2021.

To promote access to credible information for informed decision making by citizens on elections and accountability in Chiredzi, Masvingo, Manicaland’s Buhera and Mutare by May 2021.

To create platforms for youths’ voices for dialogue and engagement between politicians and marginalized communities in Chiredzi, Masvingo, Manicaland’s Buhera and Mutare by May 2021.

Tell Zimbabwe fully appreciates that for these objectives to be actualized there ought to be an effective board that fully understands its mandate. The board that is fully aware of its role and duties will be in a better position to help Tell Zimbabwe Trust to fully implement its project in the aforementioned provinces. It is against this background that Tell Zimbabwe Trust seeks to have its board inducted and oriented as a way of strengthening the board to be able to effectively perform its duty.

2. Purpose:

The purpose of this assignment is the development of a Performance Management system for Tell Zimbabwe with a view to enhancing efficiency in the execution of its activities.

3. Objectives:

The objectives of this assignment are to:

· Provide training to Tell Zimbabwe Board and staff on a Performance Management system.

4. Roles and Responsibilities of Consultant:

In undertaking the above assignment, the Consultant will be required to do the following:

4.1. Desk review of the relevant documents

4.2. Consultative meetings/interview with relevant stakeholders

4.3. Workshop with Tell Zimbabwe Board and Staff

4.4. Presentation

5. Deliverables:

a. Workshop on Performance Management Systems

b. Workshop Report

c. A performance Appraisal System

Scheduling:

The assignment should be conducted within August 2020.

Activity/Task Time (days or hours) Inception meeting with Tell Zimbabwe staff. 1 day Organisational research on policies and procedures. 1 days Engagement with Tell Zimbabwe Trust board and staff for induction and orientation training. 3 days Drafting report 2 day Incorporating Tell Zimbabwe comments and finalizing 1 day

Total LOE: 8 days

7 Payment: Payment is only made after successful completion of the task and submission of an approved Manual.

8 Role of Tell Zimbabwe: Provide the consultant with all the necessary documents and support.

9 Reporting: The consultant will perform all the tasks under the general supervision of the Tell Zimbabwe director



Qualifications and Experience

10.1 All qualified individuals with relevant experience in performance management are encouraged to apply.

10.2 Experience in developing a performance management systems.

10.3 Very strong interpersonal and communication skills

11. Application Process

Please submit an expression of interest and CV to the director on the following e-mails: editor@tell.co.zw Cc goldenmaunganidze37@gmail.com and kuzipap@gmail.com by 17/08/20