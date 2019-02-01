|Madock Chivasa
Clayton Shereni
Losing National Constitutional
Assembly (NCA) parliamentary candidate in the 2017 Bikita West parliamentary
by-election, Madock Chivasa has claimed that he was assaulted by drunken police
officers on Heroes day, August 10, for breaking the curfew.
In a Facebook post made yesterday,
August 11, Chivasa claimed he met police officers at 18:30hrs in Chesvingo
Drive in Masvingo soon after leaving his car at a public car park.
The post was accompanied by a
picture of a brutalised bare back.
“Yesterday evening, I was a
victim of police brutality in Masvingo Sisk area. It was around 6.30pm and I was
coming from the car park where I had parked my car. There was chaos in the
streets as everyone was just running and before I could figure out what was
happening, a truck with police officers just stopped in Chesvingo Drive and
asked me to get to the ground. My refusal to get to the ground earned me those
button sticks on my back.
“My other crime according to them
is why I was not running away like what others were doing. This is the
barbarism I don't tolerate, disgusting police brutality. The police authorities
in Masvingo must stop deploying drunk policemen to beat up people in the
streets and singing vulgar. What kind of policing is that primitive mediocrity?”
wrote Chivasa.
After the imprisonment of Member
of Parliament (MP) Munyaradzi Kereke, Chivasa contested in the Bikita West
parliamentary by-election and lost to Beauty Chabaya of Zanu PF but he has
remained one of the more prominent members of the Lovemore Madhuku-led NCA.
Police deployed in Masvingo’s
high density suburbs often beat up residents while enforcing the dusk to dawn curfew
regulations announced in July by President Emmerson Mnangagwa ostensibly to
help fight the spread of coronavirus.
