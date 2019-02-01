Madock Chivasa





Losing National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) parliamentary candidate in the 2017 Bikita West parliamentary by-election, Madock Chivasa has claimed that he was assaulted by drunken police officers on Heroes day, August 10, for breaking the curfew.

In a Facebook post made yesterday, August 11, Chivasa claimed he met police officers at 18:30hrs in Chesvingo Drive in Masvingo soon after leaving his car at a public car park.

The post was accompanied by a picture of a brutalised bare back.

“Yesterday evening, I was a victim of police brutality in Masvingo Sisk area. It was around 6.30pm and I was coming from the car park where I had parked my car. There was chaos in the streets as everyone was just running and before I could figure out what was happening, a truck with police officers just stopped in Chesvingo Drive and asked me to get to the ground. My refusal to get to the ground earned me those button sticks on my back.

“My other crime according to them is why I was not running away like what others were doing. This is the barbarism I don't tolerate, disgusting police brutality. The police authorities in Masvingo must stop deploying drunk policemen to beat up people in the streets and singing vulgar. What kind of policing is that primitive mediocrity?” wrote Chivasa.

After the imprisonment of Member of Parliament (MP) Munyaradzi Kereke, Chivasa contested in the Bikita West parliamentary by-election and lost to Beauty Chabaya of Zanu PF but he has remained one of the more prominent members of the Lovemore Madhuku-led NCA.

Police deployed in Masvingo’s high density suburbs often beat up residents while enforcing the dusk to dawn curfew regulations announced in July by President Emmerson Mnangagwa ostensibly to help fight the spread of coronavirus.