A braai treat at Pagomo Pub n Grill





Staff Reporter

MASVINGO – Outdoor food lovers in and out of Masvingo now have an exciting place to dine and sit back following the opening of Pagomo Pub n Grill in Clipsham Views just behind Puma Service Station at Wimpy.

Pagomo Pub and Grill could not have come at a more opportune moment since the Covid-19 induced national lockdown and the subsequent extensions have thrown many places out of business, leaving people with no comfortable out-door place to have descent meals and drinks.

The location of the outlet, along a major highway but on the outskirts of town, gives customers both the convenience of reach and the serenity of fresh air.

Pagomo Pub and Grill is not only a new joint in town – having opened its doors to the public on July 27 – but is also a place where succulent dishes and chilled drinks are served in a clean atmosphere.

Traditional and Western dishes are available at reasonable cost; braaied and stewed beef, chicken, turkey and other meats served with salads, vegetables and a one’s choice of starch.

Sadza rerviyo, traditional ‘road-runner’ chicken and peanut-buttered rice are part of the treats awaiting those who prefer healthier dishes.

Pagomo Pub and Grill operations director, Talent Chivange said the place was working to further improve customer experience through additional services.

“We want to a be a one-stop shop for all customer’s basic requirement so we are setting up a butchery which will stock the choices grades of steaks, sausages and mince at the most affordable prices.

“Sit down pub and grill customers will soon have access to Wi-Fi, and this tells you that we want to make this place the ultimate place to be for both ordinary people with time to spare and executives who want some time to relax but without losing their connectivity,” said Chivange.

He said a wide open-air set up was deliberately chosen to allow for social distancing in accordance with regulations governing the national lockdown.

“Besides the obligation to comply with the requirements of national laws and regulations, we also feel obliged to protect the health of our customers and staff by maintaining the best hygiene practices. We therefore keep this place clean and everybody gets hand-sanitized,” said Chivange.

He said the place was testimony that young people can use their entrepreneurial skills to create employment for themselves and others in order to contribute to the economy.

“We are also handing out face masks to members of the police at roadblocks as well as to any other citizens who are in need,” said Chivange.