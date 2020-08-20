|A braai treat at Pagomo Pub n Grill
Staff Reporter
MASVINGO –
Outdoor food lovers in and out of Masvingo now have an exciting place to dine
and sit back following the opening of Pagomo Pub n Grill in Clipsham Views just
behind Puma Service Station at Wimpy.
Pagomo
Pub and Grill could not have come at a more opportune moment since the Covid-19
induced national lockdown and the subsequent extensions have thrown many places
out of business, leaving people with no comfortable out-door place to have
descent meals and drinks.
The
location of the outlet, along a major highway but on the outskirts of town,
gives customers both the convenience of reach and the serenity of fresh air.
Pagomo
Pub and Grill is not only a new joint in town – having opened its doors to the
public on July 27 – but is also a place where succulent dishes and chilled
drinks are served in a clean atmosphere.
Traditional
and Western dishes are available at reasonable cost; braaied and stewed beef,
chicken, turkey and other meats served with salads, vegetables and a one’s
choice of starch.
Sadza
rerviyo, traditional ‘road-runner’ chicken and peanut-buttered rice are part of
the treats awaiting those who prefer healthier dishes.
Pagomo
Pub and Grill operations director, Talent Chivange said the place was working
to further improve customer experience through additional services.
“We
want to a be a one-stop shop for all customer’s basic requirement so we are
setting up a butchery which will stock the choices grades of steaks, sausages
and mince at the most affordable prices.
“Sit
down pub and grill customers will soon have access to Wi-Fi, and this tells you
that we want to make this place the ultimate place to be for both ordinary people
with time to spare and executives who want some time to relax but without
losing their connectivity,” said Chivange.
He
said a wide open-air set up was deliberately chosen to allow for social
distancing in accordance with regulations governing the national lockdown.
“Besides
the obligation to comply with the requirements of national laws and
regulations, we also feel obliged to protect the health of our customers and
staff by maintaining the best hygiene practices. We therefore keep this place
clean and everybody gets hand-sanitized,” said Chivange.
He
said the place was testimony that young people can use their entrepreneurial
skills to create employment for themselves and others in order to contribute to
the economy.
“We
are also handing out face masks to members of the police at roadblocks as well
as to any other citizens who are in need,” said Chivange.
No comments