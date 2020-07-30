Minister Chadzamira and Health officials with having a look at one of the donated items





Clayton Shereni

Tongaat Hulett on August 07 donated 10 portable ventilators and 10 portable patient monitors to Masvingo Provincial Hospital through the Covid-19 provincial taskforce as part of the corporate giant’s contribution to health facilities that are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation also comprised medicinal supplies, body bags, suction machines, blood pressure machines, oxygen gauges and oxygen masks.

Before this, Masvingo province had only two ventilators at Rujeko Isolation Centre.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Tongaat Hulett corporate affairs executive, Adelaide Chikunguru said they were committed to aiding the fight against the virus.

“Previously, we made a donation to the President and now we have come with another one for Masvingo. This equipment is worthy more than $10.3 million. As Tongaat Hulett, we hope this donation will help the fight against Covid-19 in the province,” said Chikunguru.

The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira, who is also provincial Covid-19 taskforce chairperson, hailed the sugarcane company for the gesture.

“Tongaat has always been there to support us and I would like to thank them for the great work they are doing in all the seven districts. I call upon other private players to engage government in the fight against this deadly disease in line with the engagement and reengagement efforts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The handover ceremony also saw pastors from various churches in the province getting food hampers from Awake Grace Ministries.

Awake Grace Ministries church leader Apostle Joyce Gombami said they felt a need to help preachers most of whom were struggling to survive.

“Ï was born in Masvingo and I thought of giving back to my mother province. I don’t want pastors from my area to starve during these hard times so this is a small token to cushion God’s servants during the lockdown period,” said Gumbani.

The church also donated two tonnes of mealie meal to the provincial taskforce.