TellZim
Reporter
MDC
Alliance national youth organising secretary Godfrey Kurauone will have to wait
a little bit longer to have his case heard by Magistrate Patience Madondo after
the State ‘failed’ to secure the docket from the police.
The
Masvingo Urban Ward 4 Cllr is currently in remand prison over two charges related
to the foiled July 31 protests.
Magistrate
Madondo postponed the case to September 01, 2020 as the State is still
gathering its case against him.
Human
Rights Lawyer, Advocate Martin Mureri confirmed the development and said he has
made an application for a full trial date for his client who has now spent over
two weeks in remand prison.
“The
State said they are yet to get the docket from the police so I have made an
application for a full trial date before September 01 or else I will make an
application that they will have to remove my client from remand prison until
the State is ready,” said Mureri.
The
MDC youth leader is facing charges of criminal nuisance where he alleged
circulated a video in which people sang ‘Kana tatenderwa naMwari kubvisa
Mnangagwa ichava nhoroondo’. He is also accused of endangering public
safety by burning tyres and blocking the Mashava-Zvamahande Rd on July 31.
In
a separate case, Kurauone is charged with undermining the authority of the President
and is due to stand trial on August 25.
