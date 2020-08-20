Martin Mureri expressed disappointment that the court had consented to the State's request that the case be postponed by a further full month





…MDC Alliance organising secretary remanded for further one month

Mark Chavhunduka

MDC Alliance national youth organiser and Masvingo Urban Ward 4 Councillor Godfrey Kurauone will spend another full month in remand prison after the State yesterday, August 25, argued in court that it needed 30 days to seek prosecutorial authority from the Prosecutor General’s office.

Kurauone will therefore be back in court on September 24 after Magistrate Patience Madondo sided with the State for postponement of the case.

Kurauone, who was arrested on July 31 and has two other separate charges pending, faces charges of undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Human Rights lawyer Martin Mureri said he was very disappointed by the decision as he had expected full trial since the State had a very long time to put its house in order.

Kurauone arrived for the court proceedings under heavy guard and in leg irons.

The court room was filled with supporters and the case had to be delayed while the police made concerted efforts to remove everyone from the gallery ostensibly on the basis on maintinaing social distancing.

Kurauone’s case has put Zimbabwe under the spotlight with the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee castigating the President Mnangagwa’s government for human rights violations.

“The credibility of Zimbabwe’s judiciary was eroded more this week after bias shown by courts against citizens- denying bail and choice of counsel. All political prisoners including Hopewell Chin’ono and Godfrey Kurauone deserve impartial justice and due process,” noted the Committee in a recent statement.

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton also tweeted urging government to release Kurauone and other political prisoners whom she said represented Zimbabwe’s future.