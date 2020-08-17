Terms of Reference for a Wellness & Stress Management
|
Assignment
Title: Consultancy to train staff and
management on Wellness
& Stress Management
|
Consultant’s Name:
|
Location of
Assignment: Masvingo
|
Duration of
Assignment: 3 days
|
Dates: 07-09 September 2020
|
Reports to: Tell Zimbabwe
Director/ Programs Manager
1.
Background:
Background
Tell
Zimbabwe Trust is implementing social accountability programs in Masvingo and
Manicaland Provinces under the following key objectives:
- To capacitate 140 citizen journalists on
new media reporting and
civic engagement in the era of fake news for the promotion of citizen
oversight and participation in development processes by May
2021.
- To promote access to credible information
for informed decision making by citizens on elections and accountability
in Chiredzi, Masvingo, Manicaland’s Buhera and Mutare by May
2021.
- To create platforms for youths’ voices for
dialogue and engagement between politicians and marginalized communities
in Chiredzi, Masvingo, Manicaland’s Buhera and Mutare by May
2021.
Tell Zimbabwe fully
appreciates that for these objectives to be actualized there ought to be an
effective board that fully understands its mandate. The board that is fully
aware of its role and duties will be in a better position to help Tell Zimbabwe
Trust to fully implement its project in the aforementioned provinces. It is
against this background that Tell Zimbabwe Trust seeks to have its board
inducted and oriented as a way of strengthening the board to be able to
effectively perform its duty.
2.
Purpose:
The purpose
of this assignment is the development of a Wellness and Stress Management
system for Tell Zimbabwe with a view to enhancing efficiency in the execution
of its activities.
3. Objectives:
The objectives of this assignment
are to:
·
Provide
training to Tell Zimbabwe Board and staff on a Wellness and Stress Management.
4. Roles and Responsibilities of
Consultant:
In undertaking the above assignment,
the Consultant will be required to do the following:
4.1. Workshop with Tell Zimbabwe Board and
Senior Staff
5. Deliverables:
a. Workshop
on Wellness and Stress Management
b. Workshop
Report
6. Scheduling
The
assignment should be conducted within August 2020.
|
Activity/Task
|
Time
(days)
|
Inception meeting with Tell Zimbabwe staff.
|
Organisational research on policies and
procedures.
|
Engagement with Tell Zimbabwe Trust board and
staff for induction and orientation training.
|
3 days
|
Drafting report
|
Incorporating Tell
Zimbabwe comments and finalizing
Total LOE: 3 days
7. Payment: Payment is only made after successful completion of the task
and submission of an approved Manual.
8.
Role of Tell Zimbabwe : Provide the consultant with all the
necessary documents and support.
9.
Reporting: The consultant will perform the tasks under the general
supervision of the Tell Zimbabwe’s director
10. Person Specification
Qualifications and Experience
10.1 All
qualified individuals with relevant experience in wellness and stress
management are encouraged to apply.
10.2 5 years experience
in training on Wellness and Stress management.
10.3 Very strong
interpersonal and communication skills
11
Application Process
Please submit an expression of interest and CV to the director
on the following e-mails: editor@tell.co.zw or goldenmaunganidze37@gmail.com Cc kuzipap@gmail.com by 17/08/20
No comments