» » Wellness & Stress Management Terms of Reference

Posted date: Saturday, August 08, 2020

 

Terms of Reference for a Wellness & Stress Management


Assignment Title: Consultancy to train staff and management on  Wellness & Stress Management

Consultant’s Name:

Location of Assignment: Masvingo

Duration of Assignment: 3 days

Dates:  07-09 September 2020

Reports to: Tell Zimbabwe  Director/ Programs Manager

 

1.      Background:

Tell Zimbabwe Trust is implementing social accountability programs in Masvingo and Manicaland Provinces under the following key objectives:

 

Tell Zimbabwe fully appreciates that for these objectives to be actualized there ought to be an effective board that fully understands its mandate. The board that is fully aware of its role and duties will be in a better position to help Tell Zimbabwe Trust to fully implement its project in the aforementioned provinces. It is against this background that Tell Zimbabwe Trust seeks to have its board inducted and oriented as a way of strengthening the board to be able to effectively perform its duty.

 

2.     Purpose:

The purpose of this assignment is the development of a Wellness and Stress Management system for Tell Zimbabwe with a view to enhancing efficiency in the execution of its activities.

 

3.     Objectives:

The objectives of this assignment are to:

·          

Provide training to Tell Zimbabwe Board and staff on a Wellness and Stress Management.

 

4.     Roles and Responsibilities of Consultant:

In undertaking the above assignment, the Consultant will be required to do the following:

 

4.1. Workshop with Tell Zimbabwe Board and Senior Staff

 

5.     Deliverables:

a.       Workshop on Wellness and Stress Management

b.      Workshop Report

 

6.     Scheduling

The assignment should be conducted within August 2020.

Activity/Task

Time (days)

Inception meeting with Tell Zimbabwe staff.

Organisational research on policies and procedures.

Engagement with Tell Zimbabwe Trust board and staff for induction and orientation training.

3 days

Drafting report

Incorporating Tell Zimbabwe comments and finalizing

Total LOE: 3 days

 

7.      Payment: Payment is only made after successful completion of the task and submission of an approved Manual.

8.     Role of Tell Zimbabwe : Provide the consultant with all the necessary documents and support.

9. Reporting: The consultant will perform the tasks under the general supervision of the Tell Zimbabwe’s     director
 

10. Person Specification

 

Qualifications and Experience

 

10.1 All qualified individuals with relevant experience in wellness and stress management are encouraged to apply.

 

10.2 5 years experience in training on Wellness and Stress management.

 

10.3 Very strong interpersonal and communication skills

 

11 Application Process

 

Please submit an expression of interest and CV to the director on the following e-mails: editor@tell.co.zw  or  goldenmaunganidze37@gmail.com Cc kuzipap@gmail.com by 17/08/20


