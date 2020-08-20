Mudzara village head Daniel Mudzara





…Musikavanhu, Chiduwa lead efforts to build Mudzara Sec Sch

Brighton Chiseva

ZAKA – There was unity of purpose in Mudzara village, Chief Nyakunhuwa, last week when local leaders and business people made donations and pledges towards the construction of a new school in the area.

Some Members of Parliament (MPs), councillors and business people turned up to support their counterpart Zaka West MP Ophias Murambiwa during the ground breaking ceremony.

The event was also attended by the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira and Chief Nyakunhuwa whose real name is Courage Mashavave.

The Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development, who is also Zaka East MP Clemence Chiduwa pledged 100 bags of cement while Chiredzi West MP Farai Musikavanhu pledged to bear the roofing costs of the first classroom block.

On his part, Musikavanhu said to achieve President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, it had to begin at educational level.

“We in Chiredzi are benefitting from rivers that flow from this side so this is a way of giving back to an area which gives us water for our cane. We want to achieve the President’s Vision 2030 and we can do that by promoting education,” said Musikavanhu.

Masvingo South MP Claudious Maronge and his Zaka North counterpart Robson Mavhenyengwa donated 10 bags of cement each.

Zaka district Ward 13 Councillor Manfred Mada pledged 10 bags while Masvingo district Ward 5 Councillor Aleta Makomeke and Chivi Central MP Ephraim Gwanongodza pledged five bags of cement each.

In his address, Minister Chadzamira said construction must begin while registration processes were done ahead of the school’s expected opening in 2021.

“If there is no complete paperwork here, Education people are here. If anybody from Education hasn’t done what they should do in terms of this school, they should do the job now,” said Chadzamira.

He ordered the responsible authority, Zaka Rural District Council to sink two boreholes as a matter of urgency so that the water could be used during construction.