|Mudzara village head Daniel Mudzara
…Musikavanhu,
Chiduwa lead efforts to build Mudzara Sec Sch
Brighton Chiseva
ZAKA – There was unity of
purpose in Mudzara village, Chief Nyakunhuwa, last week when local leaders and
business people made donations and pledges towards the construction of a new
school in the area.
Some Members of
Parliament (MPs), councillors and business people turned up to support their counterpart
Zaka West MP Ophias Murambiwa during the ground breaking ceremony.
The event was
also attended by the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and
Devolution Ezra Chadzamira and Chief Nyakunhuwa whose real name is Courage
Mashavave.
The Deputy
Minister of Finance and Economic Development, who is also Zaka East MP Clemence
Chiduwa pledged 100 bags of cement while Chiredzi West MP Farai Musikavanhu pledged
to bear the roofing costs of the first classroom block.
On his part,
Musikavanhu said to achieve President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, it had
to begin at educational level.
“We in Chiredzi
are benefitting from rivers that flow from this side so this is a way of giving
back to an area which gives us water for our cane. We want to achieve the
President’s Vision 2030 and we can do that by promoting education,” said
Musikavanhu.
Masvingo South
MP Claudious Maronge and his Zaka North counterpart Robson Mavhenyengwa donated
10 bags of cement each.
Zaka district Ward
13 Councillor Manfred Mada pledged 10 bags while Masvingo district Ward 5 Councillor
Aleta Makomeke and Chivi Central MP Ephraim Gwanongodza pledged five bags of
cement each.
In his address,
Minister Chadzamira said construction must begin while registration processes
were done ahead of the school’s expected opening in 2021.
“If there is no
complete paperwork here, Education people are here. If anybody from Education
hasn’t done what they should do in terms of this school, they should do the job
now,” said Chadzamira.
He ordered the responsible
authority, Zaka Rural District Council to sink two boreholes as a matter of
urgency so that the water could be used during construction.
