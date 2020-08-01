Joyce Mhungu





Clayton Shereni

The Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) has called upon all Zimbabwean women to lobby fellow women with leadership qualities and aiming to take political positions rather than despise each other during election periods where women usually lose to their male counterparts.

These sentiments were shared during an online meeting held recently where women activists, gender champions, journalists and members of the civic society had gender-focused discussions on the upcoming elections scheduled for 2023.

Speaking at the meeting, WCoZ Masvingo Chapter chairperson Joyce Mhungu said it was time to identify potential women who could occupy more top leadership positions in the country’s political arena.

“We will have a database of women with leadership qualities from the grassroots up to the national level. Let’s support each other as women and show unison ahead of the 2023 elections. For a long time, women have been despised but this time around we will lobby for more women to take leadership and governance positions,” said Mhungu.

Sharing her sentiments during the meeting, WCoZ Masvingo chapter coordinator Belinda Mwale said no effort must be spared in the quest to boost women’s representation in top government positions.

“As an organization which fights for women’s rights, we are working to conscientize women on the importance of supporting their own in leadership contests. If we have women there at the top, we would be in a better position to address our problems due to the fairer gender representation in government,” said Mwale.

The meeting also sought to applaud women who have taken it upon themselves to break barriers by standing up and voicing their opinions on political and socio-economic issues.

The WCoZ leadership also revealed plans to embark on a leadership skills training in rural and urban areas across Masvingo.