Admire Mukwengwe
In life, there are ups
and downs that cause many people to become nervous instead of sticking to their
courage in times of such instability. Many young people usually waiver their original
personalities and their true identities because of such circumstances as
financial crisis, poverty and peer pressure.
Financial crisis usually
affect those who have to look after family members; providing needs and wants
but it also affects young people who also look up to their parents and guardians
for their upkeep and wellbeing. In many cases, people become depressed when
they find themselves facing financial challenges, resulting in suicide or anti-social
behaviour.
Similarly, many
teenagers nowadays resort to drug abuse as well as immoral and promiscuous behaviour
thereby exposing themselves to Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).
The advice here is that
peer pressure and the inner urge to experiment must not be one’s source of
defilement and destruction.
It is hereby encouraged
that young people have to learn to stick to their principles and not deviate
from them regardless of the difficulties of the moment as all situations do
come and go at the right time.
In times of economic
pressure, some young people engage in prostitution if they are female, and
theft and robbery if they are male. These are some of the surest ways to ruin
and to a life of serious trouble and dissatisfaction.
It is a fact that unfortunate
things do happen in life but it must also be remembered that such circumstances
are not necessarily of one’s own making.
Difficult circumstances
must therefore be handled with solemnity while acceptable ways of getting out
are devised.
The writer is an ‘A’
Level pupil at Corridors of Hope Academy, Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare.
