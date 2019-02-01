African religious leaders united in an interfaith-prayer online event
called for the continuation of the work of peace amid this pandemic and for the
eradication of COVID-19.
On September 26, the prayer meeting was attended by hundreds of people and
came as the United Nations marks its 75th anniversary during this
International Peace Month. Faith leaders from the Hare Krishna, Christianity,
Spiritual Consciousness, and African Religion movements joined Heavenly Culture
World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL) to hold the event.
“When we work together like that, it takes away any thought of disagreement,
warfare, and the violence that can become endemic when we are so afraid,” said through
the interview Reverend Berry Behr of the Cape Town Interfaith Initiative.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 human rights violations have increased
drastically across the world. When the virus struck Africa, it led to an
increased vulnerability to other diseases, gender-based violence, deepened
inequalities, and violent extremism in countries such as Mozambique.
Pastor Chiwa, a Christian pastor from Zimbabwe, noted the need to address
the violent extremism and brutality that is threatening the peace in Africa.
“We are in dire need of the intervention of God
when it comes to the brutality and issues happening in our African continent,”
said Pastor Chiwa. “I pray that the hand of God, the Supreme Father, would
intervene and put a sense in the mindsets of our leaders, military, and every
sector that has to do with peace in Africa.”
Among the leaders who led the prayers were Hajj Abdulmalik
Molapo from the Muslim community, Sister Dipty from Brahma Kumaris, Guru Medhavi Das
from Hare Krishna, Inalda de Jorge-Antonio from Spiritual
Consciousness, and Hindu leader Swami Vedanand.
“If we as faith leaders are taking lead and leading our continent, we will
realize we are not a dark continent. We are a bright continent we just need
focused spiritual leadership because it is the moral compass that directs
nations,” said ANC chaplaincy for the Western Cape province of South Africa, Rev
Phumzile Stofile.
HWPL has held Interfaith Dialogue Meetings, known as WARP Office Meetings, with
over 700 religious leaders represented for 250 times. These are hosted monthly
with the aim of preventing conflicts caused by religious misunderstandings by
engaging the standards and teachings of various religions and examining the
concept of peace in each scripture
