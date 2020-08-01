Douglas Mwonzora and Nelson Chamisa (File Pic)







Upenyu Chaota

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora has warned Members of Parliament (MPs) and councilors who won their seats under the MDC Alliance in the 2018 harmonised elections that they should desist from making suicidal political decisions motivated by blind loyalty for Nelson Chamisa.

Mwonzora told TellZim News that no one is being victimized under the current wave of recalls but they are only targeting those who pledge their allegiance to Chamisa instead of MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe

“We are not going to be victimizing councillors and MPs as long as they tow the party line. If they don’t, we will not hesitate to wield the axe.

“Some people thought that they were invincible and would not be recalled from council or parliament but where are they now?

“They thought we were joking. They were being lied to by Chamisa and Biti (Tendai) that they belong to him but where was Chamisa when we recalled them?

“There is nothing personal about the recalls but it is about principle. Every party has its principles and if you fail to live by them and do as expected we kick you out,” said Mwonzora.

He said all the MPs and councilors who got positions under the MDC Alliance ticket belong to MDC-T and they should make no mistake to grand stand as they will be expelled.

“The argument on whether the MDC-T has jurisdiction over them has been exhausted. Most councilors in the urban areas that we had to recall committed political suicide.

“They knew that we had the power to recall them and they continued to disregard the law,” said Mwonzora.

TellZim News has been informed that Mwonzora’s axe will soon land on Masvingo councilors who are believed to be siding with Chamisa.

Fear of recalls among the seven MDC Alliance Masvingo Urban councillors increased after Mwonzora fired 11 Harare councillors including the deputy mayor in the wake of a mayoral by-election which was won by Jacob Mafume ahead of Mwonzora’s preferred candidate Luckson Mukunguma.

Those fired in Harare are Lovemore Makuwerere, Gilbert Hadebe Gilbert, Simon Mapanzure, Charles Chidhagu, Keith Charumbira, Steven Dhliwayo, Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, Barnabas Ndira, Runyowa Chihoma, Charles Nyatsuro and Enoch Mupamawonde.

In Masvingo, Mwonzora is said to be targeting Ward 4 Cllr Godfrey Kurauone, who is MDC Alliance national youth organising secretary and strong Nelson Chamisa ally; Ward 5 Cllr Daniel Mberikunashe, who is related to Chamisa; and Ward 7 Cllr Richard Musekiwa, who is also said to be strongly loyal to Chamisa.

Sources said Mwonzora could spare Mayor Collen Maboke, who has had several runs-in with Chamisa prior to the controversial Supreme Court judgement that led to the current turmoil in the opposition movement.

The other two councillors; Selina Maridza of Ward 1 and Tarusenga Vhembo of Ward 3 would be threatened into towing the Mwonzora line and spared as well.

Mwonzora, however, said that his party is yet to get a report about councilors in Masvingo saying that they are still doing as expected of them hence they are still safe.

“We have not received any information regarding the councilors in Masvingo. This means they are still doing as expected of them.

“The Harare councilors were recalled for a number of reasons. They had specifically by word and deed said that they had joined the MDC Alliance party.

“They were fingered in various embarrassing allegations of corruption. The councillors in Harare went against the party directive in the selection of the mayor and ended up surrendering the position to PDP, which is unacceptable,” said Mwonzora.