



Beatific Gumbwanda

Chiredzi Town Council and Chiredzi Rural District Council today, September 07, closed its offices to enable extensive fumigation after a person who recently visited an employee at the building went on to test positive for coronavirus, TellZim has learnt.

The two local authorities, which share a building complex in town, abruptly halted operations to enable fumigation services to take place after a Covid-19 case passed through.

Chiredzi District Covid-19 Taskforce chairperson Lovemore Chisema confirmed that the closure was necessitated by the entry into the building of a person who later tested positive for the virus.

"It’s a temporary shutdown for decontamination because a Covid-19 case passed through," said Chisema.

The person is a contact of a recent case from ZB Bank Triangle.

Chiredzi district has one Covid-19 death from 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus, one of whom is a ZB Bank Triangle employee who tested positive a few days ago.



