|Teachers' accommodation at Masangula Primary School
Cephas Shava
MWENEZI – Some
five teachers at Masangula Primary School in Mwenezi East are sharing a
dilapidated farm house in which dipping chemicals for the nearby community dip
tank are kept, TellZim News has learnt.
The
six-roomed ramshackle and other structures were left behind by a white farmer
who was evicted during the Land Reform programme.
Since
the school does not have any single classroom block for the over 300 pupils who
are currently enrolled there, the small teachers’ rooms are also used as storage
facilities for textbooks and all other learning materials.
With
a total of seven teaching staff, two more teachers also share a single room at
a makeshift shelter that the school built.
This
makes the two structures including the decrepit farm house the only available
accommodation for the entire school.
Teacher-in-Charge
(TIC) Gideon Machigere could not be reached over his phone but TellZim News is
informed that conditions at the school, which opened its doors in 2013, are more
than terrible.
Teachers
are using some rooms that the former farmer used as storage facility for farm
implements and dipping chemicals as their bedrooms and kitchens.
“Materials
used during teaching are also stored in the same rooms where teachers sleep. There
are no signs that the situation will improve any time soon. Pupils conduct
lessons under trees and during the rainy season, they rarely attend classes,”
said a source.
Mwenezi
Acting District Schools Inspector (DSI) Philip Gumbo could only say the Ministry
of Primary and Secondary Education was aware that much needed to be done for
satellite schools.
“The
district has some satellite schools that are making some improvements but a lot
of them still need a lot of attention with regards to teachers’ accommodation
and learning facilities for pupils. Those are two most critical areas that need
to be urgently addressed at satellite schools,” said Gumbo.
The
entire district has a total of 172 schools, 102 of which are such deplorable satellite
schools as Turf, Bubi, Nyuni, Vezvi and Dembe.
