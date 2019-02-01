













Progress Chaya

MASVINGO - Police are searching for a 67-year-old woman from Gutu district who allegedly threw her neighbours’ 11-year-old daughter into a well in which the minor was fetching water without permission.

Police told TellZim News that Eunice Shangwa, of village 2 Norhood Farm Chatsworth, went into hiding after throwing the minor into her 16m-deep well because the girl was fetching water there without permission.

The incident happened on August 29 at around 16:00hrs when the juvenile and her three-year-old cousin sister went to fetch water at Shangwa`s homestead.

When the accused noticed the two children fetching water, she became angry and threw the victim into the well before instructing her little sister to go and report the matter to their parents.

The many villagers who rushed to the well after learning about the incident then saved the girl using a rope, with Shangwa herself nowhere to be found.

The girl was taken to Gutu Mission Hospital where she was admitted.

“We urge community members to value the sanctity of life and refrain from taking the law into their hands. We appeal to members of the public to assist us with information that could lead to the arrest of Shangwa,” said Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa.