Progress Chaya
MASVINGO -
Police are searching for a 67-year-old woman from Gutu district who allegedly
threw her neighbours’ 11-year-old daughter into a well in which the minor was
fetching water without permission.
Police
told TellZim News that Eunice Shangwa, of village 2 Norhood Farm
Chatsworth, went into hiding after throwing the minor into her 16m-deep well because
the girl was fetching water there without permission.
The
incident happened on August 29 at around 16:00hrs when the juvenile and her
three-year-old cousin sister went to fetch water at Shangwa`s homestead.
When
the accused noticed the two children fetching water, she became angry and threw the victim
into the well before instructing her little sister to go and report the matter
to their parents.
The
many villagers who rushed to the well after learning about the incident then
saved the girl using a rope, with Shangwa herself nowhere to be found.
The
girl was taken to Gutu Mission Hospital where she was admitted.
“We
urge community members to value the sanctity of life and refrain from taking
the law into their hands. We appeal to members of the public to assist us with
information that could lead to the arrest of Shangwa,” said Masvingo provincial
police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa.
