Upenyu Chaota

The race to replace Killer Zivhu as Member of Parliament (MP) for Chivi South has begun, with nine candidates from the ruling Zanu PF party having already expressed interest to contest.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial commissar Jevas Masosota told TellZim News that they had the green light to conduct primary elections for all vacant seats.

“We were given the green light to conduct primary elections and we have set the ball rolling in Chivi South where we have collected CVs of nine candidates.

“The CVs will be vetted by the security department before they are returned to us to work with those that would have passed the vetting process. We do not have the date for the primaries yet but once the CVs are vetted, the candidates will start campaigning,” said Masosota.

He said candidates will campaign as a team with each one being accorded time to convince people why they should vote for them.

“We will gather people and each candidate will be given time to address the people. No one will go on the campaign trail alone,” said Masosota.

The parliamentary seat became vacant on June 10 when Zivhu was fired from the party and recalled from Parliament for allegedly abusing social media to call for dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa.

Zanu PF has already done primary elections for Bikita’s Ward 21 where Court Zevezayi will represent the party in the local authority by-elections once the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) proclaims the date.

The Bikita council seat fell vacant when Alderman Muza Mudyiwa died in April.