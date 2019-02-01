|Munyaradzi Zizhou in scarf
…as nine Zanu PF candidates submit CVs
Upenyu
Chaota
The race to replace
Killer Zivhu as Member of Parliament (MP) for Chivi South has begun, with nine
candidates from the ruling Zanu PF party having already expressed interest to
contest.
Zanu PF Masvingo provincial
commissar Jevas Masosota told TellZim News that they had the green light to
conduct primary elections for all vacant seats.
“We were given the
green light to conduct primary elections and we have set the ball rolling in
Chivi South where we have collected CVs of nine candidates.
“The CVs will be vetted
by the security department before they are returned to us to work with those
that would have passed the vetting process. We do not have the date for the
primaries yet but once the CVs are vetted, the candidates will start
campaigning,” said Masosota.
He said candidates will
campaign as a team with each one being accorded time to convince people why
they should vote for them.
“We will gather people
and each candidate will be given time to address the people. No one will go on
the campaign trail alone,” said Masosota.
The parliamentary seat became vacant on June 10 when Zivhu was fired from the party and recalled
from Parliament for allegedly abusing social media to call for dialogue between
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa.
Munyaradzi Zizhou, Mafios Vutete, Rikios Hlambelo, Dennis Masomere, Peter Matuka, Enock Shindi, Naledi Maunganidze, Samson Mutsamba and Abson Madususe will be the contestants in the Zanu PF primaries.
|Enock Shindi
Zanu PF has already
done primary elections for Bikita’s Ward 21 where Court Zevezayi will represent
the party in the local authority by-elections once the Zimbabwe Electoral
Commission (ZEC) proclaims the date.
The Bikita council seat
fell vacant when Alderman Muza Mudyiwa died in April.
No comments