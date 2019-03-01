File picture





Colleen Chitsa

MASVINGO – The coronavirus-induced national lockdown has given rise to a whole new home industry spanning informal trading, gardening, poultry as well as facemask and sanitizer production in the ‘Kuma R’ section of Mucheke A.

Residents who spoke to TellZim News said they had realised that the lockdown will not go away any time soon hence the decision to make the best of the situation.

Many of them have embarked on gardening, poultry as well as face mask and hand sanitizer production to supplement their meagre incomes.

Others who had been employed elsewhere before the lockdown have also started selling basic commodities like airtime, eggs, bread at makeshift markets erected in front of their homestead.

Hawkers and vendors who used to sell small items door to door, at Mucheke Bus Terminus and on the streets are now doing all that at home.

One senior citizen said he had taken advantage of less frequent water cuts to expand her garden and start a smal market.

“We have seen less water cuts since the lockdown began and this has allowed me to grow more vegetables here at home. I have also set-up this small market so that I can sell the vegetables and other goods,” said the elderly man.

Panashe Tichawana, a young resident of the suburb, said the lockdown had enabled people to come up with new ways of gaining skills and making money.

“As youths, we have learnt many life skills in this lockdown. Such skills as sewing as well as making sanitizers and facemasks are getting increasingly vital. I think this just shows that even when days are dark, there is always a way out,” she said.

Others also said the lockdown had made it possible for families to bond and spend more quality time with each other than ever before