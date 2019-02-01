







Clayton Shereni

City of Masvingo is in the process of acquiring six pre-owned vehicles and has budgeted US$120 000 for the deal, TellZim has learnt.

Council has already flighted a domestic tender advert inviting bidders for the supply and delivery of the vehicles.

Meanwhile, the council is struggling to provide optimum service delivery and it recently drew a water rationing programme which sees suburbs receiving water for only two days per week.

The city has only two refuse collection trucks which are woefully inadequate for the job at hand.

Acting Town Clerk, Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa told TellZim the pre-owned vehicles will be critical in efforts to improve the mobility of council employees.

“We want five sedan vehicles and one kombi. The vehicles are critical for council operations including carrying our workers who stay out of town. Some of our workers stay at Bushmead Water Works so they need transport. We have set aside US$120 000 for that exercise,” said Mukaratirwa.

The local authority is currently implementing a water rationing exercise and refuse collection has since been stopped in some areas due to lack of resources.

Residents’ representative organization, Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (Murra) information officer Godfrey Mtimba condemned the intended vehicle purchases as a case of misplaced priorities.

“This is a typical case of misplaced priorities. We are currently facing severe water shortages and other service delivery challenges and they are busy budgeting money to buy vehicles. They are not sensitive to the plight of residents. We demand water not pre owned-vehicles,” said Mtimba.