|The water supply system in Masvingo does not have capacity to meet the full needs to the city
…maintains ban on use of hosepipes
Colleen Chitsa
City
of Masvingo has introduced a new water rationing schedule by which the local
authority hopes to achieve an equitable distribution of the precious liquid
among all suburbs for the rest of the dry season.
According
to the new timetable, all suburbs will now receive water twice a week while the
CBD, Masvingo Provincial Hospital and the industrial area will continue to
receive water daily.
Sisk,
New Railways, Aphiri, Chesvingo, Mucheke A and Mucheke D will receive water
only on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Runyararo
West, Runyararo North West, Runyararo South West, KMP and Victoria Ranch will
receive their water on Mondays and Thursdays.
Clipsham
Views, Clovelly, Eastvale, 4.1 Infantry Brigade, Rujeko A, B and C; Majange,
Mucheke F, Pangolin, Target Kopje and Zimre Park will be supplied with water on
Wednesdays and Sundays.
“This
is a result of high water demand as a result of high temperatures. Water demand
is estimated as 45 megalitres per day against capacity of 30 megalitres per
day. Several Areas were going without water for long periods of time.
“Fridays
are reserve days that will be used to balance the water supply in cases of
failure to supply a zone….Residents are also strongly advised to conserve water
and not that usage of hosepipes is still banned and attracts a fine,” council
says in the schedule which was released on September 20.
No comments