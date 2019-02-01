The water supply system in Masvingo does not have capacity to meet the full needs to the city

…maintains ban on use of hosepipes

Colleen Chitsa

City of Masvingo has introduced a new water rationing schedule by which the local authority hopes to achieve an equitable distribution of the precious liquid among all suburbs for the rest of the dry season.

According to the new timetable, all suburbs will now receive water twice a week while the CBD, Masvingo Provincial Hospital and the industrial area will continue to receive water daily.

Sisk, New Railways, Aphiri, Chesvingo, Mucheke A and Mucheke D will receive water only on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Runyararo West, Runyararo North West, Runyararo South West, KMP and Victoria Ranch will receive their water on Mondays and Thursdays.

Clipsham Views, Clovelly, Eastvale, 4.1 Infantry Brigade, Rujeko A, B and C; Majange, Mucheke F, Pangolin, Target Kopje and Zimre Park will be supplied with water on Wednesdays and Sundays.

“This is a result of high water demand as a result of high temperatures. Water demand is estimated as 45 megalitres per day against capacity of 30 megalitres per day. Several Areas were going without water for long periods of time.

“Fridays are reserve days that will be used to balance the water supply in cases of failure to supply a zone….Residents are also strongly advised to conserve water and not that usage of hosepipes is still banned and attracts a fine,” council says in the schedule which was released on September 20.