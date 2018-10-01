Masvingo is conducting 2020 budget review meeting in all wards





Colleen Chitsa

MASVINGO – Residents of Masvingo Urban Ward 6 have complained about poor service delivery in their area, saying council was not doing enough to fulfill its mandate.

People who attended the budget review consultative meeting held at council’s Building Brigade warehouses near Majange shopping centre said they were dissatisfied with council services.

They lamented the deterioration of the roads which they said were poorly maintained and heavily potholed.

“They will soon be worse because the rains are coming. We think council must put more money towards road maintenance because you can no longer drive on some of the roads,” said one senior resident.

Other residents also said they were disappointed that council was failing to adhere to its own refuse collection schedules.

“We sometimes spend over a week with our bins not collected. It would be good if council gives us a new refuse collection timetable which they can implement in full,” said a resident.

The issue of burst sewer pipes also took centre stage, with many residents saying council took long to respond to reports, leading to many sewerage pools on the streets.

“We notify council as soon as we detect bursts but the response rate is very low. As a result, we are surrounded by many burst sewerage pipes that pose a danger to our health,” said a resident.

In response, Mayor Collen Maboke, who led the council representatives at the meeting, promised that council will look into all the issues raised.

“We have taken note of all the complaints raised and we are going to sit down, look into it and take appropriate measures to deal with these complaints,” Maboke said.

Masvingo City Council has been facing increased difficulties in meeting its service delivery obligations since the beginning of the coronavirus-induced national lockdown which has seen a decline in revenue collection.

A budget review document released by council shows that the local authority is owed ZWL$131.2 million by residents and ratepayers.