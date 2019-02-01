



Colleen Chitsa

Zaka police recently recovered from a mountain cave the skeletal remains of a three-year-old female child who went missing in 2018, bringing some closure to the deceased minor’s grieving family.

Miriam Jenjere, of Munanga village under Chief Nhema, went missing on May 26, 2018, and nothing was to be heard of her for over two years.

The juvenile’s mother, Agnela Chiurikira (25) had left Miriam at home playing with her eight-year-old brother to attend a funeral in the neighborhood when she later came back to find that her daughter was missing.

A report was made to the police and a search was conducted but to no avail.

Jacob Pedzisirai (47), a resident of Mujetekwa village under Chief Nhema saw human remains in a cave on top of a mountain on August 26, 2020, but did not report anything until September 22, 2020.

After the police attended, they invited Agnela and her husband Saino Jenjere (31) and who positively identified the clothes at the remains to be their daughter’s.

By the time of writing, the child’s remains were in the hands of the police awaiting a postmortem.

Masvingo police assistant spokesperson, Ass Com Kudakwashe Dhehwa said the police were still conducting investigations.