|Daniel Mberikunashe
Moses Ziyambi
MDC-T secretary general Douglas
Mwonzora is said to be planning to extend his recall of MDC Alliance councillors
to Masvingo where he reportedly faces immense resistance, TellZim News has
learnt.
Fear of recalls among the seven MDC
Alliance Masvingo Urban councillors increased recently after Mwonzora recalled
11 Harare councillors including the deputy mayor in the wake of a mayoral
by-election which was won by Jacob Mafume ahead of Mwonzora’s preferred
candidate Luckson Mukunguma.
Those fired in Harare are Lovemore
Makuwerere, Gilbert Hadebe Gilbert, Simon Mapanzure, Charles Chidhagu, Keith
Charumbira, Steven Dhliwayo, Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, Barnabas Ndira, Runyowa
Chihoma, Charles Nyatsuro and Enoch Mupamawonde.
The Mwonzora faction went on to
capture the Marondera mayoral position with the help of the town’s lone Zanu PF
councillor after recalling some councillors perceived to be loyal to Nelson
Chamisa.
Mwonzora told TellZim News over
the phone that he did not have any immediate reason to recall anybody in
Masvingo.
“Currently, we have not received
any complaints as to the behavior of councillors in Masvingo so they must not
worry. We only go for those that show disloyalty to the party,” said Mwonzora.
He however warned that the
councillors should stay warned that they will be recalled should they step out
of line.
“Many chose to be misled by the
likes of Tendai Biti and they thought it was impossible but I am glad that they
now understand what we are capable of doing,” warned Mwonzora.
Mwonzora is said to be targeting Masvingo
Urban Ward 4 Cllr Godfrey Kurauone, who is MDC Alliance national youth organising
secretary and strong Chamisa ally; Ward 5 Cllr Daniel Mberikunashe, who is
related to Chamisa; and Ward 7 Cllr Richard Musekiwa, who is also said to be
strongly loyal to Chamisa.
Sources said Mwonzora could spare
Mayor Collen Maboke, who had several runs-in with Chamisa prior to the
controversial Supreme Court judgement which sparked the turmoil engulfing the
opposition movement.
Sources say the other two
councillors; Selima Maridza of Ward 1 and Tarusenga Vhembo of Ward 3 could be
threatened into towing the Mwonzora line and spared as well.
When contacted for comment,
Mberikunashe said he did not mind getting a recall.
“I am who I am so bring it on. There
is no sense in losing sleep for fear of being recalled when I am an MDC
Alliance councillor who was voted into office by the people. I remain committed
to the ideals of the party and nothing can shake me,” said Mberikunashe.
Musekiwa also said he was not
worried as he was a committed party member whose power lied in what the people
wanted.
“I have not yet heard about any
threats to recall me but I am not worried at all. Leadership is derived from
the people who vote us into office so it is the same people who matter to me. I
will remain a member of the MDC Alliance,” said Musekiwa.
In his response to questions,
Kurauone said he had been through a lot and could not be shaken by shallow and
vindictive politics.
“I represent the people and have
been through a lot. Being a councillor is good because you have a chance to
represent the people but then, you cannot impose yourself on the people. Nobody
can really recall you from the people so I am not bothered,” said Kurauone, who
recently spent 42 days in remand prison on spurious charges that he says
amounted to political persecution.
On his part, a jittery Vhembo
said it was unfortunate that councillors were made to feel insecure and unsure
about their future.
“We want to be able to deliver on
the mandate give to us by the people without fear. Right now there is a lot of
uncertainty and rumour-mongering and back-stabbing which is not fruitful.
People are maliciously labeling each other pro-this and anti-that, which is wrong,” said Vhembo.
