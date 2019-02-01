|Samuel Mhungu
Progress
Chaya
The
Community Based Aid Programme (CBAP) has taken an initiative to provide
psycho-social support to pupils that are now back to school following a
protracted lockdown as a way of helping them cope with pressures of the new
normal.
As
part of the initiative, the organization visited Zimuto High School on
September 27 to provide career guidance as well as guidance and counselling to
pupils.
Speaking
after the event, CBAP executive director Samuel Mhungu said in light of the new
normal, students needed greater emotional support to help adapt their mind sets.
“During
the lockdown, a lot of bad things happened and this has a bearing on children
who have now returned to school. Some experienced sexual abuse, incest, gender-based
violence and severe economic difficulties during the lockdown.
“All
this may push them towards losing focus but we are here to discuss a possible
way forward and help deal with the effects of those experiences,” said Mhungu
The
event was quite interactive, with some pupils saying they felt the requirement
for them to always put on facemasks was itself a risk on the health of one’s
respiratory system.
Other
pupils said they were glad that they had been given an opportunity to relate their
fears and anxieties early.
“From
the contributions that have been made here, it can be realised that many pupils
had lost hope in the future. It is pleasing therefore that we have been
presented with an opportunity to see the good things that we can still achieve
despite the long time that has been lost to the lockdown,” said one pupil.
The
CBAP, which is run by the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ), will also visit
many other schools in the course of the term.
No comments