|Dact to improve Sign Language usage in Masvingo
Nyashadzashe
Mambure
MASVINGO
- Disability Amalgamated Community Trust
(DACT) is this week celebrating the international week of the deaf in by advocating
for greater use of Sign Language in communities especially at public
institutions.
Speaking
to TellZim News, DACT executive director Henry Chivhanga said it was not enough
that Sign Language was one of the 16 official languages recognised by the national
constitution.
“We
want Sign Language to be well-recognised in communities so that we can have a
society that is more integrated and that takes the needs of people with
disabilities seriously.
“Currently,
should a deaf person have a case to report to the police, he/she would most
likely face communication challenges because people who are conversant with the
language are very few in public institutions,” said Chivhanga.
He
said he was encouraged that more community members were beginning to appreciate
the importance of mainstreaming disability issues into the everyday discourse.
“The
Presbyterian Church at Yeukai business
centre in Mucheke, for instance, has granted us space in their yard where we
can conduct Sign Language classes to members of the community who are willing
to learn.
“We
encourage residents of Masvingo to take advantage of this opportunity to come
and join our efforts to improve the integration of disabled people in
communities by learning Sign Language,” said Chivhanga.
Presbyterian
Church pastor, Rev Kurauone Mutimwii said he was delighted that his institution
was contributing towards the improvement of conditions of people with
disabilities in Masvingo.
“I
am delighted that church members understand the importance of disability and
the need to play a part towards improving understanding by people in the wider community.
“Our
premises have been made available to DACT and I am glad because I will also
make use of this opportunity to learn Sign Language. It is an opportunity that
I greatly value as it will increase my ability to communicate with more
sections of the population,” said Mutimwii.
On
Friday, September 25, the group will march from Benjamin Burombo past the High
Court and along the road to Harare, before ending the march at the turn-off to
Bulawayo.
