Gutu South Member of Parliament (MP) Pupurai Togarepi has said the pfumvudza initiative being promoted by government and some developmental partners could improve food security in the constituency and the whole Gutu district if all people practiced it.

Togarepi recently told TellZim News in an interview that it was critical for people in Gutu South to adopt the initiative early so as to be in a good position to reap the rewards.

“This is an initiative in agriculture that has been proven to be better suited for drought conditions that we have experienced over the years. We sit in the natural farming region four which generally receives less than average rainfall per year.

“We are therefore working with all community leaders including councillors to encourage our people to adopt the pfumvudza method of planting starting this farming season. It is commendable that government has come up with an initiative that is responsive to climate change in order to improve food security in the communities,” said Togarepi.

Pfumvundza is a form of zero tillage and dry planting method that requires farmers to prepare holes on their pieces of land before the onset of the first rains.

Manure is filled into the holes early and upon the first rains, the manure is mixed with top soil and seeds are planted. The method, which requires no draught power, helps preserve moisture and lessen stress on the plants when no rainfall is received for an extended period.

Togarepi said he was encouraging people in Gutu South to fully embrace the farming method since agriculture is the mainstay of the village economy.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa has identified agriculture as vital in the quest to achieve Vision 2030. We therefore cannot hope to fully achieve that vision if we do not uplift rural agriculture in face of climate change which is characterised by unreliable rainfall patterns,” said Togarepi.

TellZim News has found that many families in such areas as Chikwanda, Chimedza and Chiwara have made some progress in the initiative.