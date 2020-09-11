|Pupurai Togarepi
Moses
Ziyambi
Gutu South Member of
Parliament (MP) Pupurai Togarepi has said the pfumvudza initiative being
promoted by government and some developmental partners could improve food
security in the constituency and the whole Gutu district if all people
practiced it.
Togarepi recently told TellZim
News in an interview that it was critical for people in Gutu South to adopt the
initiative early so as to be in a good position to reap the rewards.
“This is an initiative
in agriculture that has been proven to be better suited for drought conditions
that we have experienced over the years. We sit in the natural farming region
four which generally receives less than average rainfall per year.
“We are therefore
working with all community leaders including councillors to encourage our
people to adopt the pfumvudza method of planting starting this farming season.
It is commendable that government has come up with an initiative that is
responsive to climate change in order to improve food security in the
communities,” said Togarepi.
Pfumvundza is a form of
zero tillage and dry planting method that requires farmers to prepare holes on
their pieces of land before the onset of the first rains.
Manure is filled into
the holes early and upon the first rains, the manure is mixed with top soil and
seeds are planted. The method, which requires no draught power, helps preserve
moisture and lessen stress on the plants when no rainfall is received for an
extended period.
Togarepi said he was
encouraging people in Gutu South to fully embrace the farming method since
agriculture is the mainstay of the village economy.
“President Emmerson
Mnangagwa has identified agriculture as vital in the quest to achieve Vision
2030. We therefore cannot hope to fully achieve that vision if we do not uplift
rural agriculture in face of climate change which is characterised by
unreliable rainfall patterns,” said Togarepi.
TellZim News has found
that many families in such areas as Chikwanda, Chimedza and Chiwara have made
some progress in the initiative.
