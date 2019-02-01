



Precila Takabvirakare

There is an air of relief among informal traders and vendors in Mpandawana after Gutu Rural District Council (RDC) allowed its markets to re-open as from last week.

Normally, the council-owned flea markets accommodate hundreds of people but the number has been slightly reduced to enable social distancing.

Gutu RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Mutembwa said council was following the loosening of lockdown regulations as effected by the national government.





With the assitant of security services, Gutu RDC implemented severe trade restrictions during the lockdown

He said he was glad that informal traders who suffered immense hardship under the hard lockdown were now getting some relief.

“People desperately pressurised us to open the markets earlier but we could not do it as we work in accordance with what happens at national level. People are hungry and they wanted a chance to work for themselves and their families so we are pleased that we are finally able to reopen the markets under certain guidelines that reduce the chances of new coronavirus infections,” said Mutembwa.

He said traders were at all times obliged to adhere to regulations put in place by government such as the wearing of facemasks and maintaining standard physical distancing.

He said the Roof Town market will be opened as soon as all the work being done there gets completed.