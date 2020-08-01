MP Maronge





Brighton Chiseva

NYAJENA – Renco Mine has pledged to build 4x2 classroom blocks at Chemadenga in Zengeya area under Chief Nyajena to help develop one of the least developed areas in Masvingo rural district.

The mining company has already erected a single two classroom block which now awaits finishing touches before it could be ready for commissioning.

Construction of the second and third blocks has just commenced, with work expected to be completed by the end of the year.

A six roomed staff house is also up, and is shared by six school teachers whom the mining company has promised one more house.

Enrolment stood at 132 at the time schools closed in March but authorities foresee a rapid increase to 300 pupils when all the work is done.

Children from wards 24 and 26 in Masvingo South and Ward 34 in Masvingo Central will form the majority of school pupils.

Acting Chief Nyajena, Admore Zengeya praised the gold mining company for investing in the greater good of surrounding communities.

He also thanked Masvingo South Member of Parliament (MP) Claudious Maronge for facilitating engagement with the company.

“Our MP told us that he planned to find ways of persuading Renco Mine to help construct a secondary school. He advised that I should go and plead for assistance from the company given my position as traditional leader.

“The company agreed to build the four blocks each with two classrooms provided the community was ready to volunteer their labour. I am pleased because one of the blocks is already done and is ready for use,” said Zengeya

He said work on the school, which sits on the boundary of Masvingo South and Masvingo Central constituencies, was also made easier with the involvement of Maronge who fed the labourers and engaged the District Development Fund (DDF) to provide a tractor.

“We named this school after a mountain because we wanted to avoid polarising the stakeholder communities by naming it after one community. Experience from elsewhere had shown us that naming politics can be divisive to the point of stalling a project,” said Zengeya.

On his part, Maronge said he was a former school teacher who understood well the plight of rural children who either walk for long distances to school or learn in unfit structures.

“The satellite Chehudo School does not have enough facilities and pupils there learnt under difficult conditions. I therefore want to thank the Renco Mine for the support and I urge them to continue supporting us on other projects like the Jena Rural Hospital mortuary,” said Maronge.

All secondary school pupils that used to learn at Chehudo have since been transferred to the new school which is better equipped to provide for their needs.

The school has not been registered as an examination centre and form fours will sit for their exams at Mudarikwa Secondary School which is about 11km away.