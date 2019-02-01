Triader Chipunza
MASVINGO - Community
Health Working Group (CHWG) Masvingo chapter recently conducted an awareness
campaign encouraging citizens to continue exercising caution despite that the national
coronavirus infection rate has declined and the lockdown has been loosened.
The organization moved
in some wards in Masvingo Urban encouraging people to keep practising the
highest levels of hygiene and social distancing.
In Rujeko, SHWG
chairperson Empress Takaidza said the relaxation of the lockdown should not be
misconstrued as a licence for reckless behavior as the virus had not yet been fully
defeated.
“We are encouraging all
people to wear masks as some seem to now assume the pandemic has come to an end.
The opening of schools and beerhalls is good but if we are not careful these areas
will become hotspots of new infections.
“Always sanitize, wash
hands with soap under running water and always maintain social distancing
because coronavirus is still there,” said Takaidza.
She also lamented what
she said was becoming a common omission by many business premises that are now
ignoring some Covid-19 regulations.
“At most business
sectors, we have noticed that social distancing is not being maintained and due
to ignorance, negligence or both, some businesses are no longer sanitizing
their customers’ hands at the entrances,” she said.
She said CHGW understood that women bore the harshest brunt of the pandemic due to such factors as increased cases of domestic violence in lockdowns and due to their conventional role as primary caregivers at home.
“Coronavirus is real and it kills so it is up to you to be safe. It is your right to have good health as a citizen of Zimbabwe therefore I urge everyone to continue fighting against the spread of the virus,” Takaidza said.
