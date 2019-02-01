



Triader Chipunza

MASVINGO - Community Health Working Group (CHWG) Masvingo chapter recently conducted an awareness campaign encouraging citizens to continue exercising caution despite that the national coronavirus infection rate has declined and the lockdown has been loosened.

The organization moved in some wards in Masvingo Urban encouraging people to keep practising the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing.

In Rujeko, SHWG chairperson Empress Takaidza said the relaxation of the lockdown should not be misconstrued as a licence for reckless behavior as the virus had not yet been fully defeated.

“We are encouraging all people to wear masks as some seem to now assume the pandemic has come to an end. The opening of schools and beerhalls is good but if we are not careful these areas will become hotspots of new infections.

“Always sanitize, wash hands with soap under running water and always maintain social distancing because coronavirus is still there,” said Takaidza.

She also lamented what she said was becoming a common omission by many business premises that are now ignoring some Covid-19 regulations.

“At most business sectors, we have noticed that social distancing is not being maintained and due to ignorance, negligence or both, some businesses are no longer sanitizing their customers’ hands at the entrances,” she said.





She said CHGW understood that women bore the harshest brunt of the pandemic due to such factors as increased cases of domestic violence in lockdowns and due to their conventional role as primary caregivers at home.

“Coronavirus is real and it kills so it is up to you to be safe. It is your right to have good health as a citizen of Zimbabwe therefore I urge everyone to continue fighting against the spread of the virus,” Takaidza said.