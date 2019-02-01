Swedish Head of Mission to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Åser Pehrson





Moses Ziyambi

The Swedish Embassy has announced the launch of the first two volumes of the Gender Lens, a journal initiative aimed at advancing the greater inclusion of women in governance issues.

The publications will be launched today, September 24 2020, through virtual platforms.

“Volume One examines, in four articles, the issues of representation, and the best methods of increasing female representation in Parliament. The particular focus is on proportional representation and the value of quotas.

“Volume Two, in three articles, focuses on the related issue of Gender-Based Violence, both generally and as it affects women in elections,” the Embassy says in a press release.

Together with the Research and Advocacy Unit (RAU), Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) and Gender Media Connect (GMC), the Embassy formed a partnership called Strengthening Women’s Advocacy for Inclusive Governance (SWAG).

The advocacy seeks to explore means by which gendered dynamics play a role in influencing the marginalisation of women in decision-making platforms and how these can be rectified.

The Swedish government is one of the largest supporters of gender-related work as well as anti-discrimination efforts in Zimbabwe and the whole world.