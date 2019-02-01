|Swedish Head of Mission to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Åser Pehrson
Moses
Ziyambi
The Swedish Embassy has
announced the launch of the first two volumes of the Gender Lens, a journal
initiative aimed at advancing the greater inclusion of women in governance
issues.
The publications will
be launched today, September 24 2020, through virtual platforms.
“Volume One examines,
in four articles, the issues of representation, and the best methods of
increasing female representation in Parliament. The particular focus is on
proportional representation and the value of quotas.
“Volume Two, in three articles,
focuses on the related issue of Gender-Based Violence, both generally and as it
affects women in elections,” the Embassy says in a press release.
Together with the
Research and Advocacy Unit (RAU), Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) and Gender
Media Connect (GMC), the Embassy formed a partnership called Strengthening
Women’s Advocacy for Inclusive Governance (SWAG).
The advocacy seeks to explore
means by which gendered dynamics play a role in influencing the marginalisation
of women in decision-making platforms and how these can be rectified.
The Swedish government
is one of the largest supporters of gender-related work as well as anti-discrimination efforts in Zimbabwe and the whole world.
No comments