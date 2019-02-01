Virginia
Njovo
Since the commissioning of Tugwi Mukosi Dam in May
2017 by then President Robert Mugabe in May 2017, government has not yet released
its much-vaunted ‘Tugwi-Mukosi Master Plan’ which will ostensibly determine
land use around the lake and spur economic growth.
The master plan is said to encompass diverse forms of downstream
infrastructure including irrigation projects which will spur agricultural
development in the area.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Munesu Munodawafa recently toured
the dam and declared that a national park will be created, but that is one of
the many plans that have not yet materialised.
Governments claims the dam will contribute significantly
to food security and that for this to happen, the master plan has to be made so
that the dam’s capacity of irrigating 26 000 hectares of land can be exploited.
Apart from the agricultural activities, there are
hopes that there will be tourism, reail and transport business opportunities.
