Virginia Njovo

Since the commissioning of Tugwi Mukosi Dam in May 2017 by then President Robert Mugabe in May 2017, government has not yet released its much-vaunted ‘Tugwi-Mukosi Master Plan’ which will ostensibly determine land use around the lake and spur economic growth.

The master plan is said to encompass diverse forms of downstream infrastructure including irrigation projects which will spur agricultural development in the area.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Munesu Munodawafa recently toured the dam and declared that a national park will be created, but that is one of the many plans that have not yet materialised.

Governments claims the dam will contribute significantly to food security and that for this to happen, the master plan has to be made so that the dam’s capacity of irrigating 26 000 hectares of land can be exploited.

Apart from the agricultural activities, there are hopes that there will be tourism, reail and transport business opportunities.

 

 

