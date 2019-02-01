Tafadzwa Masunda
MASVINGO - Agape
Family Care last week donated food hampers worth US$3000 to Mucheke Old People’s
Home as a way of celebrating United Family International Church (UFIC) leader
Rev Emmanuel Makandiwa’s wife Ruth’s birthday.
The
charity institution, which houses 14 elderly people, took delivery of such
grocery items as sugar, salt, floor, rice, cooking oil and soap from Agape
Family Care which was formed and is led by Ruth.
Mucheke
Old People’s Home superintendent Rev Matopos Chaka expressed gratitude for the
help which he said will improve welfare at the institution
“I
want to thank Pastor Muzhuzha and wife for coming with this gift which will
help the elderly people that we look after at this place. I would also want to thank
Rev Makandiwa and wife Ruth Makandiwa for remembering us today,” said Rev
Chaka.
Gogo
Chivi, an inmate at the old people’s home, said it was pleasing that church
people were concerned with the welfare of the less privileged people in charity
institutions.
Rev
Chaka also revealed that the institution had recently received a Personal
Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society.
