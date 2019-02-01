



Tafadzwa Masunda

MASVINGO - Agape Family Care last week donated food hampers worth US$3000 to Mucheke Old People’s Home as a way of celebrating United Family International Church (UFIC) leader Rev Emmanuel Makandiwa’s wife Ruth’s birthday.

The charity institution, which houses 14 elderly people, took delivery of such grocery items as sugar, salt, floor, rice, cooking oil and soap from Agape Family Care which was formed and is led by Ruth.

Mucheke Old People’s Home superintendent Rev Matopos Chaka expressed gratitude for the help which he said will improve welfare at the institution

“I want to thank Pastor Muzhuzha and wife for coming with this gift which will help the elderly people that we look after at this place. I would also want to thank Rev Makandiwa and wife Ruth Makandiwa for remembering us today,” said Rev Chaka.

Gogo Chivi, an inmate at the old people’s home, said it was pleasing that church people were concerned with the welfare of the less privileged people in charity institutions.

Rev Chaka also revealed that the institution had recently received a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society.