Munyaradzi Zizhou



…nine candidates hit campaign trail

…Zizhou pledges to pay registration fees for Grade 7 pupils

TellZim Reporter

A total of nine Zanu PF candidates have hit the campaign trail ahead of the Chivi South primary elections slated for this Wednesday (September 30).

The aspiring candidates have made various promises in efforts to gain competitive advantages in a constituency which had seen numerous developments under the former Member of Parliament (MP) Killer Zivhu who was recalled from Parliament and fired from Zanu PF for ‘abusing’ social media calling for dialogue between President Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s wives.

Zivhu was of the view that since President Mnangagwa and Chamisa’s egos were getting in the way of proper dialogue and negotiations, their wives should engage in talks on behalf of their husbands to save the country.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial political commissar Jevas Masosota told TellZim News that the primaries are going to be held this Wednesday, September 30.

“We have realized that the nomination court will sit on October 9 and there is no time hence the reason why we are doing our primaries as early as possible.

“We have nine candidates who have been approved and they are already campaigning. This Wednesday the primary election for Chivi South will be conducted and we are currently busy ensuring that our people will vote in line with the Covid-19 regulations.

“We are working with district leadership to come up with the polling centres,” said Masosota.

Munyaradzi Zizhou, Mafios Vutete, Rikios Hlambelo, Dennis Masomere, Peter Matuka, Enock Shindi, Naledi Maunganidze, Samson Mutsamba and Abson Madususe will battle it out in the primaries.

Zizhou has brought cheer into the lives of parents with children sitting for their Grade 7 examinations this year by removing the burden of paying registration fees from their shoulders and taking up the responsibility.

Zizhou has pledged to pay registration fees for all grade seven pupils at Runesu, Masogwe, Chitanga, Chihaya, St Mary, Chesvingo and Chasiyatende primary schools.

“Education is the key for a better people and country. We need to educate our children so that they will be empowered in a highly demanding world.

“It is our duty to invest in the education of our children. President Mnangagwa says every child must be afforded proper education and I have taken it upon myself to pay the registration fees for our Grade 7 pupils.

“No child should fail to write their exams because of money. That will never happen in Chivi South. Our children will go to school and we will make sure of its together. We are going to work with parents and chip in where possible,” said Zizhou.