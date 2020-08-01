Zanu PF national political commissar Victor Matemadanda





…no joy for G40 linked members

Upenyu Chaota

The ruling Zanu PF party has set the stage for its District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections in eight provinces with the national political commissar Victor Matemadanda laying down the rules for the game which will shut out all members with a tainted history and those with links to the vanquished G40 faction.

Harare and Bulawayo provinces were the first do their DCC elections and Zanu PF hopes to conduct the process in the remaining eight provinces on the same day.

A total of 23 posts will be contested in the DCC elections.

In a circular from Matemadanda to provincial chairpersons, a 5 year membership threshold has been imposed on all prospecting candidates.

Provinces have been instructed to hold inter-district meetings to facilitate the process of receiving CVs from prospecting candidates.

“Provinces are requested to hold inter-district meetings to organise and facilitate the receiving of CVs from candidates intending to contest the DCC elections in positions of their choice.

“Interested candidates should have at least five year membership within the district executive and should have no pending disciplinary issues with the party,” reads the circular.

The circular also puts it down that any member who holds a higher office and is interested in contesting for the DCC positions, should resign first before contesting.

Positions for secretary for women, secretary for youth and secretary for war veterans will only be voted for by the women, youth and war veterans respectively.

The DCCs were disbanded in 2012 to quell divisive factionalism which had ravaged the party back then as bigwigs were fighting to control the grassroots structures in the race to position themselves to succeed former president Robert Mugabe.

Former Vice-President Joice Mujuru and former Defence Minister Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly led factions back then which were vying to succeed Mugabe.

The return of DCCs, according to Zanu PF, will help the party coordinate programmes at the grassroots level as they drum up support ahead of the 2023 elections.