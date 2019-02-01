Machawira (centre) and his wife (right) receive a cake from Zifa president Fulton Kamambo





Mark Chavunduka

MASVINGO – The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has praised outgoing Eastern Region administrator Tedious Machawira who has retired after serving the football mother body for more than two decade.

Speaking at a farewell party held at Chevron Hotel last weekend, Zifa president Felton Kamambo praised Machawira as a man with deep passion for football.

“I can say that Machawira has a calling on football. He sacrificed much of his time on football for Zifa to progress and at times, he would spend more than two months without receiving a salary,” said Kamambo.

He applauded Machawira for being a dedicated Zimbabwean footballer whose work and determination made him a recognisable figure nationally and in Africa.

“He took Zimbabwean football to higher levels. If you do not know about Machawira, then you don’t know anything about football. This man is a well-known football administrator who is greatly honoured,” said Kamambo.

Speaking at the same event, current Eastern Region chairperson Davison Muchena said Machawira helped him up from provincial politics to the regional post he now held.

“He groomed us all and we really appreciate his contribution to the development of the game during his time. Everyone respects him, he is our father figure in the region and we will surely enlist his services whenever his advice is needed,” said Muchena.

Machawira became the founding Eastern Region administrator when it was formed in 2001 and he played a key role in the formation of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Machawira served under former Zifa leaders Cuthbert Dube, Fungai Chihuri, Piraishe Mabhena and Davison Muchena.

Meanwhile, Kamambo also announced that PSL training sessions will start on September 14 while matches will commence on October 20.