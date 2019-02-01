|Machawira (centre) and his wife (right) receive a cake from Zifa president Fulton Kamambo
Mark Chavunduka
MASVINGO –
The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has praised outgoing Eastern Region administrator
Tedious Machawira who has retired after serving the football mother body for
more than two decade.
Speaking at a farewell
party held at Chevron Hotel last weekend, Zifa president Felton Kamambo praised
Machawira as a man with deep passion for football.
“I can say that
Machawira has a calling on football. He sacrificed much of his time on football
for Zifa to progress and at times, he would spend more than two months without
receiving a salary,” said Kamambo.
He applauded Machawira
for being a dedicated Zimbabwean footballer whose work and determination made
him a recognisable figure nationally and in Africa.
“He took Zimbabwean
football to higher levels. If you do not know about Machawira, then you don’t
know anything about football. This man is a well-known football administrator who
is greatly honoured,” said Kamambo.
Speaking at the same
event, current Eastern Region chairperson Davison Muchena said Machawira helped
him up from provincial politics to the regional post he now held.
“He groomed us all and
we really appreciate his contribution to the development of the game during his
time. Everyone respects him, he is our father figure in the region and we will
surely enlist his services whenever his advice is needed,” said Muchena.
Machawira became the
founding Eastern Region administrator when it was formed in 2001 and he played
a key role in the formation of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Machawira served under
former Zifa leaders Cuthbert Dube, Fungai Chihuri, Piraishe Mabhena and Davison
Muchena.
Meanwhile, Kamambo also
announced that PSL training sessions will start on September 14 while matches
will commence on October 20.
