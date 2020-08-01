Getting enough water is becoming more difficult for residents of Bilashaba





Exsto Makunzva

ZVISHAVANE – Teachers at Bilashaba Primary School as well as residents of 12 surrounding villages have said they are in serious trouble of water shortages since a nearby dam is fast drying up.

The dam is the only source of water for many villagers who make up over 600 households as well as school teachers who use it for gardening and for domestic purposes.

More than 600 families use the dam in a normal year but due to erratic rains received in the 2019-2020 cropping season, very little water made it into the dam.

To compound the situation, teachers at the school travel for 3km to and from a borehole which provides some potable water because closer boreholes have completely dried up.

This has also forced some villagers to dig shallow wells along the river bank.

Platinum mining company Mimosa recently sent a rig to drill a new borehole but it hit a dry hole and work is still being done to find a better drilling site.

This intervention followed Mimosa general manager Alex Mushonhiwa’s promise to drill a borehole after learning of the community’s plight during a prize giving ceremony at the school in 2019.

“People and their livestock are suffering because the water is disappearing very fast and we know it will be a long time before we receive new rains. Gardening is now difficult to do because we cannot even get enough water for use at home,” said Zvidzai Mpofu from Jonyo Village under Chief Masunda

Bilashaba Primary School Development Association (SDC) chairperson Felistas Tahla said they no longer know what to do to prevent a full-blown crisis except to put their hopes in Mimosa’s own efforts.

“Our hopes are now pinned on the work that Mimosa is doing. After hitting a dry hole, they went away but later came back to carry out another survey. We hope they will do more drilling work sooner than later. We have also communicated our problems to the local authority but they haven’t done anything about it yet,” Tahla.