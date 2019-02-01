Stephen
Ephraem
CHIPINGE
- The
Food and Nutrition (FAN) clubs that
were established by development Non-Governmental organization Africa Ahead are
helping communities to cope with an otherwise dire situation.
The development organisation
started by initiating health clubs and building 75 houses in Chipinge rural
wards 2, 9 and 14 for the victims of tropical Cycle Idai which severely hit
Chimanimani and Chipinge districts in March 2019.
It was during the handover
ceremony of the 75 houses that Africa Ahead country director Regis Matimati
decided that the health clubs should transform into Food and Nutrition ones.
TellZim recently went to Chipinge
rural Ward 2 in Ngaone and witnessed many developments that are related to the Food
and Nutrition clubs.
Africa Ahead managed to
rehabilitate seven natural water springs in Samhutsa, Toti and Tsododo areas.
The water springs are providing water for domestic use as well as farming.
According to Enety Gwiza, the treasurer
for Rujeko FAN club in Tsododo village, members have improved their livelihoods
through food and nutrition initiatives.
“With support from Africa Ahead,
we initiated health clubs by building toilets for members. We later graduated
into FAN clubs. After acquiring garden sites from our traditional leaders, we used
recycled material to construct fences for our gardens.
“We don’t use irrigation but
acquire water from streams and natural water springs. When the gardens
flourished, we agreed that a member is allocated at least one bundle of each
vegetable type per week. All other produce is sold and the money is saved,”
said Gwiza.
The treasurer outlined proceeds
from the food and nutrition activities are transforming their lives.
“We have 74 members in Tsododo
village. Each member represents a household. Clubs members share dividends from
the sales after six months. Some members managed to embark on livestock
production using proceeds from the FAN clubs. This is improving our lives in
Ngaone,” said Gwiza.
