



Ratidzo Munembi

MASVINGO - A vendor from Nyika Growth Point in Bikita was recently sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for stabbing the colleague of a sex worker that he had hired.

Peter Gwari (24) pleaded guilty of murder charges before Masvingo High Court Judge, Justice Garainesu Mawadze.

It was the State’s case that on February 01, 2019, Gwari had an argument with Charity Matuke, a sex worker who he intended to bed before the now deceased Moreblessing Mudakuchekwa came and intervened, leading to her death.

Circumstances were that on the day in question, Matuke and Madakuchekwa were drinking at a nightclub when Gwari joined them.

Gwari later asked for Matuke’s services and the two went to a house where the sex workers shared a single living room, leaving Madekuchekwa behind.

In the room, they found Mudakuchekwa’s three-months-old baby crying unattended.

Matuke told her client that she had to attend to the baby first before they could have sex but Gwari insisted that they have sex nonetheless.

He reportedly ordered Matuke to leave the baby behind and accompany him to his own place instead, leading to a heated argument which saw Gwari assaulting Matuke with open hands.

Mudakuchekwa, the mother of the child, later arrived and out of anger locked the door from inside and started crying for help from neighbors.

Gwari reportedly broke the window and tried to escape but Mudakuchekwa held him and dragged him back into the room.

According to the prosecutors, Gwari then produced a knife and stabbed Mudakuchekwa twice on the rights cheek and at the back of her right shoulder before escaping.

Matuke later made a police report and Mudakuchekwa’s body was taken to Silveira Mission Hospital for a postmortem.

Gwari was arrested the following morning while trying to board buses heading to Mutare.