Ratidzo
Munembi
MASVINGO
-
A vendor from Nyika Growth Point in Bikita was recently sentenced to 14 years imprisonment
for stabbing the colleague of a sex worker that he had hired.
Peter Gwari (24) pleaded
guilty of murder charges before Masvingo High Court Judge, Justice Garainesu
Mawadze.
It was the State’s case
that on February 01, 2019, Gwari had an argument with Charity Matuke, a sex
worker who he intended to bed before the now deceased Moreblessing Mudakuchekwa
came and intervened, leading to her death.
Circumstances were that
on the day in question, Matuke and Madakuchekwa were drinking at a nightclub when
Gwari joined them.
Gwari later asked for
Matuke’s services and the two went to a house where the sex workers shared a
single living room, leaving Madekuchekwa behind.
In the room, they found
Mudakuchekwa’s three-months-old baby crying unattended.
Matuke told her client
that she had to attend to the baby first before they could have sex but Gwari
insisted that they have sex nonetheless.
He reportedly ordered
Matuke to leave the baby behind and accompany him to his own place instead,
leading to a heated argument which saw Gwari assaulting Matuke with open hands.
Mudakuchekwa, the mother
of the child, later arrived and out of anger locked the door from inside and
started crying for help from neighbors.
Gwari reportedly broke
the window and tried to escape but Mudakuchekwa held him and dragged him back
into the room.
According to the prosecutors,
Gwari then produced a knife and stabbed Mudakuchekwa twice on the rights cheek
and at the back of her right shoulder before escaping.
Matuke later made a police
report and Mudakuchekwa’s body was taken to Silveira Mission Hospital for a postmortem.
Gwari was arrested the
following morning while trying to board buses heading to Mutare.
No comments