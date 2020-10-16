Some produce from Siyawareva cooperative garden was recently donated to Morgester Hospital





…as rural farmers supply Morgenster Hospital with produce

Colleen Chitsa

The Community Based Aid Programme (CBAP)’s vegetable gardening initiative which saw 76 villagers in Mapanzure receiving free seeds is now bearing fruit, with beneficiaries recently donating some of their produce to Morgenster Hospital.

CBAP executive director Samuel Mhungu transported and handed over the vegetables to Morgenster Hospital principal environmental health technician Gibson Chinamatira.

Several bundles of covo and rape as well as king onions and tomatoes grown at Siyawareva cooperative garden, Macharaga village in Ward 19 Masvingo Rural District under Chief Mapanzure were ferried to the hospital to help feed patients.

Earlier this year, CBAP donated vegetable seeds to villagers who have beds in the cooperative garden so that they could produce more.

After a fruitful gardening exercise, the beneficiaries decided to pay back the favour by donating part of their produce to the hospital.

Speaking during the handover of the donation to CBAP, Siyawareva cooperative garden chairperson, Emson Masa said they were pleased to be able to donate to needier cases.

“We invited people from CBAP so that they can take these vegetables to Morgester Hospital on our behalf. It’s our way of contributing to the welfare of patients in a similar manner that CBAP helped us with seeds and CARE helped us with fencing for the garden,” said Masa.

The 1.25ha garden was established with assistance from CARE International Zimbabwe which provided the villagers with fencing.

Masa said they faced a lot of challenges in their work at the garden but they will continue to work harder for the good of the project.

“There are 76 of us and everybody has 10 beds of vegetables in the garden. We also have orange and naartjies tree that we care for but most of our members are now old and they are finding it harder to water their plants using buckets. It would be easier if we had a pump and piping,” said Masa.

In his remarks, Mhungu praised the villagers for making the best of the assistance given to them.

“It’s very encouraging to note that people who received assistance from us are also now giving back to the community. This is an example of the good that we can achieve if we work together as a team,” said Mhungu.