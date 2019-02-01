|Many villagers in Chikarudzo received food aid from CBAP
Mark Chavunduka
MASVINGO
– The Community Based Aid Programme (CBAP) on October 30 donated food hampers
to 243 vulnerable households at Chikarudzo Township Ward 13 under Chief Mugabe
to help fight extreme hunger in the community.
The needy families took
delivery of the grocery items which included cooking oil, rice, bars of laundry
soap and salt.
A few days earlier, a
similar donation had been made to 116 families in the Zimuto communal areas in
Masvingo North.
Speaking to TellZim
News after the donation, CBAP executive director Samuel Mhungu said the food
hampers were a response to growing food insecurity caused partly by the coronavirus-induced
national lockdown.
“The beneficiaries were
selected from the villages based on vulnerability status. We have come to the
aid of the people here after noting that the community was among the most
severely- affected by the lockdown which significantly reduced local economic
activity.
“We hope this little
help will help lessen suffering and make life better for people of this
community,” said Mhungu.
At the same event, Shadrek
Muduma who was representing Chief Mugabe, expressed gratitude for the help
which he said will assist the beneficiaries for a period of time.
“I want to thank CBAP for
remembering us with these gifts. We have many hungry families that need all the
help they can get to prevent extreme hunger,” said Muduma.
Gogo Moyo, a resident
at Chikarudzo, said she was glad that CBAP had selected her community from among
a host of others that were equally vulnerable.
The organization also
runs a seed distribution programme in similarly disadvantaged communities as a
way of helping lift people out of poverty by improving agricultural productivity.
In the education sector,
CBAP supports selected children from poor backgrounds by paying their school
fees and taking care of some of their basic needs at school.
“We pay fees and
provide them with school uniforms as well as stationery as a way of reducing
school dropout rates in the poor communities,” said Mhungu.
.
No comments