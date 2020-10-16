TellZim Reporter

MASVINGO – A couple from Mucheke suburb needs financial help for them to go and seek medical help for their five-months-old baby girl who has developed a lump which threatens to shut her right eye.

The family has been to Morgenster Mission Hospital which referred them to Parirenyatwa Hospital where they hope to have the lump, which developed on the child’s upper eyelid of her right eye, removed.

The baby’s mother, Chipo Guruve said the problematic lump just started to develop when they least expected

“We thought it was just a pimple but it continued to grow even though we were given some medication at local clinics. We even sought help from many prophets and traditional healers but all that did not help,” said Guruve.

The baby’s father Tonderai Tsumele is not unemployed and can hardly afford to provide for his family.

They can be contacted on 0773296255 or alternatively call the couple’s friend and neighbour Godfrey on 0776267284.