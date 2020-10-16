TellZim Reporter
MASVINGO – A couple from
Mucheke suburb needs financial help for them to go and seek medical help for
their five-months-old baby girl who has developed a lump which threatens to
shut her right eye.
The family has
been to Morgenster Mission Hospital which referred them to Parirenyatwa Hospital
where they hope to have the lump, which developed on the child’s upper eyelid
of her right eye, removed.
The baby’s
mother, Chipo Guruve said the problematic lump just started to develop when
they least expected
“We thought it was just a pimple but it
continued to grow even though we were given some medication at local clinics.
We even sought help from many prophets and traditional healers but all that did
not help,” said Guruve.
The baby’s
father Tonderai Tsumele is not unemployed and can hardly afford to provide for
his family.
They can be
contacted on 0773296255 or alternatively call the couple’s friend and neighbour
Godfrey on 0776267284.
