Temba Moyo and Charity Chiwamba





...as first wife storms venue





Beatific Gumbwanda

CHIREDZI - Mkwasine Sugarcane Farmers Association (MSFA) accounts clerk and farmer, Temba Moyo recently fled from Chiredzi Magistrates Court where he was scheduled to exchange wedding vows with his girlfriend Charity Chiwamba after his current wife Georgina Majoni stormed the venue.

Majoni was accompanied by Moyo’s own family members who were also disenchanted by Moyo’s intention to secretly wed another woman.

TellZim News heard that Moyo's clandestine wedding arrangement with Chiwamba was sold out by a family friend who tipped off Majoni.

Sources said Moyo had planned to do a wedding party at Mkwasine Country Club later on after the wedding vows but all that came to nothing as he had to flee with his bride from the impending embarrassment.

Moyo was nowhere to be found when his name was called by Chiredzi Magistrate Simbarashe Gundani as he had already got wind that his current wife wanted to cause a scene.

"You worship, I am Temba Moyo's wife. I heard rumors that he was supposed to wed today, so I came to witness it myself,” Majoni told the magistrate.

Magistrate Gundani then cancelled Moyo's wedding.

When Moyo was contacted for comment, he blamed court officials for blowing up his cover as well as his siblings for supporting his current wife.

"My siblings, Thoko Moyo and Morgen Moyo are forcing me to love my wife who committed adultery. The other two women who work at the Magistrates’ Court are divulging information about my plans because they are being paid to do so," said Moyo.

Meanwhile, Moyo is scheduled to appear in the civil court on October 27 with another woman Gracious Shoko who is claiming maintenance for a six-months-old baby.