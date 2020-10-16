|Temba Moyo and Charity Chiwamba
...as first wife storms venue
Beatific Gumbwanda
CHIREDZI - Mkwasine
Sugarcane Farmers Association (MSFA) accounts clerk and farmer, Temba Moyo recently
fled from Chiredzi Magistrates Court where he was scheduled to exchange wedding
vows with his girlfriend Charity Chiwamba after his current wife Georgina
Majoni stormed the venue.
Majoni was accompanied by Moyo’s own family members who were
also disenchanted by Moyo’s intention to secretly wed another woman.
TellZim News heard that Moyo's clandestine wedding
arrangement with Chiwamba was sold out by a family friend who tipped off
Majoni.
Sources said Moyo had planned to do a wedding party at Mkwasine
Country Club later on after the wedding vows but all that came to nothing as he
had to flee with his bride from the impending embarrassment.
Moyo was nowhere to be found when his name was called by
Chiredzi Magistrate Simbarashe Gundani as he had already got wind that his
current wife wanted to cause a scene.
"You worship, I am Temba Moyo's wife. I heard rumors
that he was supposed to wed today, so I came to witness it myself,” Majoni told
the magistrate.
Magistrate Gundani then cancelled Moyo's wedding.
When Moyo was contacted for comment, he blamed court
officials for blowing up his cover as well as his siblings for supporting his
current wife.
"My siblings, Thoko Moyo and Morgen Moyo are forcing me
to love my wife who committed adultery. The other two women who work at the
Magistrates’ Court are divulging information about my plans because they are
being paid to do so," said Moyo.
Meanwhile, Moyo is scheduled to appear in the civil court on
October 27 with another woman Gracious Shoko who is claiming maintenance for a six-months-old
baby.
