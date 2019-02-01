Tendai Ziweni





Beatific Gumbwanda

The Chiredzi Pioneers Association (CHIPAQ), an organization formed by some of Chiredzi’s early residents, has raised around US$500 for a woman diagnosed with breast cancer to undergo treatment at Karanda Mission Hospital.

The beneficiary, Tendai Ziweni (48), is daughter to a founding member of the association who is now late.

The assistance comes as Zimbabwe has joined the rest of the world in commemorating the 2020 International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The organisation raised a total of RTGS$3 630.00 and US$484.00 for Ziweni’s treatment.

CHIPAQ secretary general Bernard Mhunduru said it was the organisation’s objective to find assistance for those that need it the most.

“We are glad to be able to help Tendai, who is daughter to the late Mr Ziweni, an early resident of this town. The money will cover her treatment costs and will also cater for some of her other needs at Karanda Mission Hospital. Our members from outside the country also played a role in raising that amount of money,” said Mhunduru.

In an interview with TellZim News, Ziweni said she was diagnosed with the disease in June this year but she failed to get treatment earlier as the cost was beyond her reach.

“My womb was removed in 2017 but the cancer had migrated to the breast where it showed up this year. I tried to find help from private hospitals but they quoted an average of US$2 000 which I could not afford.

“I then researched about alternative places where I could undergo treatment and that’s when I discovered that Karanda Mission Hospital had more reasonable charges. I am grateful that CHIPAQ responded with seriousness to my situation,” said Tendai.

According to the United States Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), breast cancer symptoms include any change in the size or the shape of the breast, pain in any area of the breast, nipple discharge other than breast milk (including blood) and lumps in the breast or underarm.